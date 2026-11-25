JETS (12-9-4) at BRUINS (15-7-1)
7 p.m. ET; NESN, TSN3
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi
Cole Perfetti -- Brayden Yager -- Dawson Mercer
Alex Iafallo -- Adam Lowry -- Viggo Bjorck
Cole Koepke -- Morgan Barron -- Tyrel Bauer
Josh Morrissey -- Elias Salomonsson
Dylan Samberg -- Neal Pionk
Mario Ferraro -- Henry Thrun
Nico Daws
Stuart Skinner
Scratched: Haydn Fleury, Nino Niederreiter
Injured: Nick Bjugstad (undisclosed), Vladislav Namestnikov (lower body), Dylan DeMelo (lower body), Isak Rosén (upper body)
Bruins projected lineup
Morgan Geekie -- Elias Lindholm -- David Pastrnak
Casey Mittelstadt -- Pavel Zacha -- JJ Peterka
Marat Khusnutdinov -- Fraser Minten -- Matthew Poitras
Tanner Jeannot -- Sean Kuraly -- Mark Kastelic
Hampus Lindholm -- Charlie McAvoy
Nikita Zadorov -- Will Borgen
Mason Lohrei -- Connor Clifton
Jeremy Swayman
Michael DiPietro
Scratched: Frederic Brunet, Jonathan Aspirot, Michael Eyssimont
Injured: James Hagens (back)
Status report
Iafallo will move up and play alongside Lowry and Bjorck. … Koepke, a healthy scratch the past two games, will play. … The Bruins will have the same lineup from their 7-5 win against the Washington Capitals on Saturday. Hagens will miss his seventh straight game; the forward practiced this week in a noncontact jersey for the first time since being injured Nov. 5. Sturm said Hagens is improving but needs to practice fully before he’s cleared to play.