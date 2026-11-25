JETS (12-9-4) at BRUINS (15-7-1)

7 p.m. ET; NESN, TSN3

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi

Cole Perfetti -- Brayden Yager -- Dawson Mercer

Alex Iafallo -- Adam Lowry -- Viggo Bjorck

Cole Koepke -- Morgan Barron -- Tyrel Bauer

Josh Morrissey -- Elias Salomonsson

Dylan Samberg -- Neal Pionk

Mario Ferraro -- Henry Thrun

Nico Daws

Stuart Skinner

Scratched: Haydn Fleury, Nino Niederreiter

Injured: Nick Bjugstad (undisclosed), Vladislav Namestnikov (lower body), Dylan DeMelo (lower body), Isak Rosén (upper body)

Bruins projected lineup

Morgan Geekie -- Elias Lindholm -- David Pastrnak

Casey Mittelstadt -- Pavel Zacha -- JJ Peterka

Marat Khusnutdinov -- Fraser Minten -- Matthew Poitras

Tanner Jeannot -- Sean Kuraly -- Mark Kastelic

Hampus Lindholm -- Charlie McAvoy

Nikita Zadorov -- Will Borgen

Mason Lohrei -- Connor Clifton

Jeremy Swayman

Michael DiPietro

Scratched: Frederic Brunet, Jonathan Aspirot, Michael Eyssimont

Injured: James Hagens (back)

Status report

Iafallo will move up and play alongside Lowry and Bjorck. … Koepke, a healthy scratch the past two games, will play. … The Bruins will have the same lineup from their 7-5 win against the Washington Capitals on Saturday. Hagens will miss his seventh straight game; the forward practiced this week in a noncontact jersey for the first time since being injured Nov. 5. Sturm said Hagens is improving but needs to practice fully before he’s cleared to play.