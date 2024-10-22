Gretzky believes 'it's just a matter of time' when Ovechkin breaks NHL goal record

Capitals captain 41 away from passing Great One's mark of 894

Alex Ovechkin WSH 1

© John McCreary/NHLI via Getty Images

By Tom Gulitti
@TomGulittiNHL NHL.com Staff Writer

ARLINGTON, Va. -- Wayne Gretzky's support could prove invaluable to Alex Ovechkin in his pursuit of The Great One's NHL record of 894 goals.

Ovechkin is 41 goals away from surpassing Gretzky with 854 heading into the Washington Capitals' visit to the Philadelphia Flyers at Wells Fargo Arena on Tuesday (6 p.m. ET; ESPN+, ESPN, SNW, SN1). He has always appreciated that Gretzky said he is rooting for him to break the record. It has more meaning, though, the closer he gets to it.

"It's great," Ovechkin told NHL.com last week. "Even when I have a slump, he will sometimes text me and say, 'Don't worry about it. It will come.' He's on my side."

After being held without a goal in Washington's first three games, Ovechkin scored on a deflection in a 6-5 overtime victory against the New Jersey Devils on Saturday.

Gretzky, who retired in 1999 after 20 NHL seasons, has long contended that Ovechkin has a good chance to break his goal record. It's become more real, Ovechkin has narrowed the gap between them in recent seasons and the 39-year-old left wing began this season within striking distance, needing 42 goals.

Although Ovechkin scored 31 goals last season -- his lowest output in an 82-game season of his NHL career -- he has scored at least 42 goals 13 times in his previous 19 NHL seasons, including as recently at 2022-23 (42). And he finished strong last season, scoring 23 goals in his final 36 games, a 52-goal pace over 82 games.

Even if Ovechkin doesn't break the record this season, Gretzky believes he's close enough now that it's inevitable that he'll do it eventually.

"Oh yeah, of course," Gretzky said last month. "It's just a matter of time, whether it's late this year, early next year, whenever. I mean, he's a great player. He's a great goal scorer."

Ovechkin initially downplayed his chances of breaking the goal record, saying in 2017, "I don't think that's possible. I talked to Wayne, and I don't think those records can ever be beaten." As he continued to climb the NHL goal list, he started to believe more and told NHL.com in 2019, "I'm going to try to do it, but you don't know what's going to happen in the future."

Ovechkin has remained cautious since passing Gordie Howe for second in NHL history by scoring his 802nd goal Dec. 23, 2022, repeatedly reminding that he has a long way to go to get to 895.

"Obviously, it's still 42 goals," he said before this season. "I'm not getting younger, I'm getting older, but the most important thing is to stay healthy and do my job. I try to score goals, try to create, play physical and the most important thing is win another Cup. It's not about the record."

Still, Ovechkin values that Gretzky has encouraged him to chase the record and has said he wants to be there when he breaks it.

"If that kind of person is rooting for me, it's pretty cool stuff," Ovechkin said. "He's the best player out there and he's a great human. He supports me and it's a pretty cool thing."

Ovechkin said he hasn't talked with Gretzky yet about how to handle the pressure of the record chase but plans to use him as resource. Gretzky, who passed Howe by scoring No. 802 on March 23, 1994, while playing for the Los Angeles Kings, is the only one who would know what Ovechkin will go through as he approaches the record.

"I hope when it's going to be close, he'll give me some advice," Ovechkin said. "But not yet."

1994: Wayne Gretzky tops Gordie Howe with 802nd goal

Ovechkin insisted at the start of training camp that expectations he might break the record this season wouldn't impact his approach.

"Well, this is my 20th year," he said. "You think I'm going to put weight on my shoulders and you guys are going to think how I'm playing? No. I just have to go out there and enjoy it and we'll see what happens."

Gretzky continues to believe that Ovechkin is equipped to break the record because of his demeanor and skill.

"I mean, it's his shot," Gretzky said. "Look at guys like Brett Hull, Mario Lemieux, Mike Bossy. They get those opportunities. They don't miss the net. If you miss the net you can't score. Ovi. Bossy. Jari Kurri. Brett Hull. They never miss the net. And that separates a great goal scorer from good goal scorers, right?

"And he can be in any spot on the ice, he's going to hit the net."

Gretzky continues to see the historic value of Ovechkin's record chase, saying, "It's great for the game. It's a positive for the sport," but he's not the only one.

Players from around the NHL have said they are rooting for Ovechkin to catch Gretzky, including longtime rivals like Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby and Minnesota Wild goalie Marc-Andre Fleury.

"You have to respect him so much," Devils forward Stefan Noesen said. "Every team in this league, we obviously want to see him do what he needs to do, but just not against us. So, he's going to get that mentality through every team around the League.

"But eventually he's going to find a way to score some goals. That's why he is who he is."

NHL.com staff writer Mike Zeisberger contributed to this report

