Ovechkin can break Gretzky's goals record this season, Capitals coach, GM say

Regardless, it should be more difficult for opponents to focus solely on stopping Ovechkin.

“Maybe Ovi gets an opportunity against an easier matchup for a couple shifts or whatever it is, and he can take advantage of it,” said Patrick, who was promoted from assistant GM on July 8 to replace Brian MacLellan, who remains team president. “But for sure, for any scorer to have success you want to try to get him good matchups, and the best way to do that is to make it harder on teams to match lines. … So I think we at least helped that cause by some of these moves we made.”

From his conversations with him following last season and during this offseason, Carbery expects to see a motivated Ovechkin in camp after he was disappointed by his playoff performance. Carbery has discussed trimming Ovechkin's ice time a little this season from his average of 19:13 per game last season to get the most quality out of his minutes, and the Capitals captain committed to changing his offseason training some to account for his age.

Carbery said photos on social media of Ovechkin on vacation earlier in the offseason might have been misleading to some, but he has “full confidence” Ovechkin will be ready for the start of camp.

“People have to also remember that Alex is 38, turning 39.” Carbery said. “He’s done this for a long, long time, he’s got a family, kids, so at the end of the year he also needs time to be able to reset mentally and go on vacation and spend time with his family and get away from the game of hockey, so that when July 4 or 5 when his training ramps up, he feels mentally, ‘I’m ready to go and I’m excited and I want to get in the gym.’”

Though Ovechkin is within striking distance of Gretzky’s record, don’t expect that to be a focal point this season for the Capitals, whose primary objective will be to qualify for the playoffs again. But Carbery acknowledged, “If he’s scoring 42 goals for our team, that is a very good thing.”

And the record talk will be difficult to avoid the closer Ovechkin gets to it.

“I think we as a staff, our players, his teammates, him, do a really good job of [focusing on], ‘Let’s do the necessary things to get there,” Carbery said.” But there’s no doubt that people inside this organization, coaches, players are excited to hopefully see that day come as soon as possible.”