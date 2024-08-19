Ovechkin can break Gretzky's goals record this season, Capitals coach, GM say

ARLINGTON, Va. -- Alex Ovechkin’s 20th NHL season could turn out to be a special one that ends with him breaking Wayne Gretzky’s League record of 894 goals.
Second in NHL history with 853 goals, the Washington Capitals forward needs 42 to surpass Gretzky’s total. Coach Spencer Carbery and general manager Chris Patrick each believe Ovechkin could reach that number this season after the Capitals upgraded their roster around him with a flurry of offseason moves that included trading for talented forwards Pierre-Luc Dubois and Andrew Mangiapane and skilled offensive defenseman Jakob Chychrun.
“Do I think he can score 42 goals this year? Yes, I do,” Carbery said Monday. “I absolutely think he’s capable of that.”
Ovechkin, who has been gearing up his offseason training at home in Russia, is approaching his 39th birthday on Sept. 17 and reminded after last season that, “It's still 42 goals. It's kind of a long way.” He has scored at least 42 goals 13 times in his NHL career, though, including as recently as 2022-23, when he scored 42.
“‘Ovi’ has done so many things that people never thought he could do, so I think it’s on the table for sure,” Patrick said last week of Ovechkin breaking the record.
There were signs Ovechkin’s age was catching up with him last season, when he dropped to 31 goals, his lowest output in an 82-game season. He reached that total in dramatic fashion, though, overcoming scoring eight goals in his first 43 games to score 23 in his final 36 and help Washington qualify for the Stanley Cup Playoffs as the second wild card from the Eastern Conference.