Ovechkin scores No. 841, helps Capitals edge Canucks

Forward 53 away from Gretzky’s NHL record; Boeser has goal for Vancouver

Recap: Capitals @ Canucks 3.16.24

By Kevin Woodley
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

VANCOUVER -- Tom Wilson and Alex Ovechkin scored 1:53 apart in the second period for the Washington Capitals in 2-1 victory against the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena on Saturday.

Charlie Lindgren made 21 saves for the Capitals (32-25-9), who have won consecutive games after losing the first two on a five-game road trip that wraps up at the Calgary Flames on Monday.

Brock Boeser scored, and Casey DeSmith made 22 saves for the Canucks (42-18-8), who lost in regulation for the first time in six games (4-1-1).

Wilson tied it 1-1 at 6:01 of the second period after a Vancouver icing. 

John Carlson’s shot from the right boards bounced off Wilson’s skate to Ivan Miroshnichenko, and he made a nice backhand pass across the slot back to Wilson to a quick shot past the outstretched right pad of DeSmith. 

Ovechkin gave Washington a 2-1 lead at 7:54 after another icing. 

Oshie, who was playing his 1,000th NHL game, started the play with a nice pass from below the goal line out to Alexander Alexeyev in the high slot. As Desmith slid out towards Alexeyev, he passed over to Connor McMichael inside the right hashmark and he quickly passed it back across to Ovechkin at the far post for a tap-in and his 841st career goal in the NHL, 53 behind Wayne Gretzky for the most in League history. 

It was his 127th game-winning goal, trailing only Jaromir Jagr at 135 for the most in NHL history. Ovechkin has 19 goals, one away from scoring 20 in each of his 19 NHL seasons.

Boeser put the Canucks ahead 1-0 at 1:11 of the first period with a deflecting a Quinn Hughes wrist shot past Lindgren from just above the crease on a play that started with Hughes skating from the right point, along the blue line around Capitals forward T.J. Oshie and down to the left face-off dot for the shot. 

The assist was Hughes 77th point of the season (13 goals, 64 assists), setting a new personal high and breaking his own Canucks record for points by a defenseman.

Latest News

Lehkonen scores with 1 second left, Avalanche defeat Oilers in OT

Josi scores twice in 3rd, Predators top Kraken to push point streak to 14

Kyrou helps Blues edge Wild in shootout

Johnston scores in 4th straight, Stars top Kings

Unused Canadiens tickets unique keepsakes from '74 St. Patrick's Day blizzard

Coyle scores twice, Bruins hold off Flyers

Oshie's uncle reads starting lineup before 1,000th NHL game, team gets pregame taps in

Hurricanes rally late, defeat Maple Leafs in shootout

Backlund scores twice, Flames defeat Canadiens

Nylander, Gaudreau lift Blue Jackets past Sharks to end 3-game skid

Canadiens coach St. Louis to be away from team indefinitely due to family reasons

Stamkos, Lightning start fast, hold off Panthers

Stars unveil Modano statue during special ceremony

Coyotes score 3 in 1st period, defeat slumping Devils

NHL Buzz: Jarnkrok week to week for Maple Leafs with hand injury

Bruins honor van Riemsdyk for 1,000th NHL game in front of family, friends

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Panarin has 5 points, powers Rangers past Penguins