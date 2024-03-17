Oshie's uncle reads starting lineup before 1,000th NHL game, team gets pregame taps in

For T.J. Oshie's 1,000th NHL game, the Washington Capitals kept it all in the family.
Oshie suited up for the milestone on Saturday in Vancouver and his uncle Mikey was on hand to do the lineup reading honors.
Capitals, fans show appreciation for veteran forward reaching career milestone
Oshie, who grew up in Everett, Washington, just a little over 100 miles south of Vancouver, got a big round of applause -- and a big hug from his uncle -- after his name was called out last.
The Capitals also shared a special video recapping Oshie's career on social media.
Also, the entire team seemed to want to perform Oshie's pregame back tap ritual, which he usually goes through with longtime teammate Tom Wilson.
During the game, fans at Rogers Arena gave Oshie a lengthy ovation when the milestone was announced to the crowd.
Oshie is in his ninth season with the Capitals after playing seven with the St. Louis Blues, who selected him in the first round of the 2005 NHL Draft.
The veteran forward and 2018 Stanley Cup champion is one of only 25 active NHL players to have over 300 career goals, a milestone he just reached last month.