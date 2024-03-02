Capitals ‘still in the fight,’ gain ground in Metropolitan with win against Flyers 

WASHINGTON -- The Washington Capitals’ season was teetering on a precipice, as they left the ice trailing the Philadelphia Flyers by two goals after the first period Friday.

Facing a rival they probably need to catch for their best chance to qualify for the Stanley Cup Playoffs and staring down the possibility of a loss leading to a sell-off prior to the 2024 Trade Deadline on March 8, the Capitals needed a spark. But unlike Thursday, when coach Spencer Carbery stopped practice briefly to try to light a fire under the players with some choice words about their energy and execution, there were no angry speeches.

There was no panic either.

“I don't think it was any messages,” Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin said. “I think everybody understands that in the year, what kind of situation we have. Everybody was calm. We just changed our mind in the second period, I think.”

The Capitals changed their minds, and the momentum, storming back with five unanswered goals over the final two periods for a 5-2 victory. With the win, Washington (28-22-9) improved to 5-1-1 in its past seven games and climbed within four points (with two fewer games played) of Philadelphia (31-23-7) for third place in the Metropolitan Division.

The Capitals also moved within five points (with three fewer games played) of the Tampa Bay Lightning (32-24-6) for the second wild card in the Eastern Conference.

“We talked yesterday about where we are at and the significance and importance of this game against a team that we’re trying to catch, with [us] running out of runway here,” Carbery said “So, we knew this was, I don’t want to say or do or die, but it’s as close as you can get to it.”

So, Carbery wondered after a sloppy first period if this was it for the Capitals. Two more periods like it would’ve given general manager Brian MacLellan a big push toward being a seller before the deadline and trading away potential unrestricted free agents such as forwards Anthony Mantha and Max Pacioretty and defenseman Joel Edmundson, and perhaps other players under contract beyond this season, in exchange for pieces for the future.

But the Capitals responded to the urgency of the moment with a dominant second period, fueled by goals from Ovechkin, Sonny Milano and John Carlson, that gave them a 3-2 lead heading into the third.

“I give our guys a ton of credit because after that first period, you’re going, ‘Are we going to go quietly into the night, and this is going to be the way that we sort of [go out]?’” Carbery said. “But we kept fighting, and we’re still in the fight.”