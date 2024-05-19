Western Conference Final schedule announced

Stars will host Canucks/Oilers in Game 1 on Thursday

NHL-Shield
By NHL Public Relations
@PR_NHL

NEW YORK -- The National Hockey League today announced the dates, starting times and national broadcast information for the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs Conference Finals. The Eastern Conference Final will feature the Florida Panthers versus the New York Rangers. The Western Conference Final will feature the Dallas Stars versus the winner of Monday’s Second Round series Game 7 between the Edmonton Oilers and Vancouver Canucks. All times are ET and subject to change.

Eastern Conference Final


Date
Time (ET)
NY Rangers (M1) vs. Florida Panthers (A1)
Networks
Wednesday, May 22
8 p.m.
Florida at NY Rangers
ESPN, ESPN+, SN, CBC, TVAS
Friday, May 24
8 p.m.
Florida at NY Rangers
ESPN, ESPN+, SN, CBC, TVAS
Sunday, May 26
3 p.m.
NY Rangers at Florida
ABC, ESPN+, SN, CBC, TVAS
Tuesday, May 28
8 p.m.
NY Rangers at Florida
ESPN, ESPN+, SN, CBC, TVAS
*Thursday, May 30
8 p.m.
Florida at NY Rangers
ESPN, ESPN+, SN, CBC, TVAS
*Saturday, June 1
8 p.m.
NY Rangers at Florida
ABC, ESPN+, SN, CBC, TVAS
*Monday, June 3
8 p.m.
Florida at NY Rangers
ESPN, ESPN+, SN, CBC, TVAS

Western Conference Final

Date
Time (ET)
Dallas Stars (C1) vs. Vancouver Canucks (P1)/Edmonton Oilers (P2)
Networks
Thursday, May 23
8:30 p.m.
Vancouver/Edmonton at Dallas
TNT, truTV, MAX, SN, CBC, TVAS
Saturday, May 25
8 p.m.
Vancouver/Edmonton at Dallas
TNT, truTV, MAX, SN, CBC, TVAS
Monday, May 27
TBD
Dallas at Vancouver/Edmonton

SN, CBC, TVAS, TNT, truTV, MAX

Wednesday, May 29
TBD
Dallas at Vancouver/Edmonton

SN, CBC, TVAS, TNT, truTV, MAX

*Friday, May 31
TBD
Vancouver/Edmonton at Dallas
TNT, truTV, MAX, SN, TVAS
*Sunday, June 2
TBD
Dallas at Vancouver/Edmonton
SN, TVAS, TNT, truTV, MAX
*Tuesday, June 4
TBD
Vancouver/Edmonton at Dallas
TNT, truTV, MAX, SN, CBC, TVAS

*If necessary

TBD – To Be Determined

Stanley Cup Central, the second-screen experience created by NHL Productions that features interactive conversation and analysis, will return for each game of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs Conference Finals. Fans can tune in live on the NHL’s YouTube channel, NHL FAST channel and @NHL on X alongside each game broadcast for breakdowns, banter and live chats with hosts Chris Powers, Dan Powers and Anna Dua, as well as famous hockey fans who join as guests.

