Canucks ‘excited’ for opportunity to bounce back after Game 6 loss to Oilers

EDMONTON -- Rick Tocchet’s recipe for success in Game 7 has as much to do with will as it does with skill.

And if that translates to chomping on some rubber to get a victory, so be it.

“For me, it means a lot of short shifts, a lot of desperation,” the Vancouver Canucks coach said after their 5-1 loss the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place Saturday. “The puck comes around the wall, if you've got to put that puck in your mouth and skate it out, you've got to do it.”

The Canucks didn’t do anything close to that in Game 6. They had no appetite for it. They were outplayed, outshot, outclassed for the majority of the evening. In fact, their loss was the first time in the best-of-7 series, which is now tied 3-3, that a margin of victory was more than one goal.

None of that matters now.

Not the previous six games. Not the combined score. Not momentum. None of it. As Tocchet pointed out, the slate is wiped clean.

As such, what better stage could there be?

Monday is a holiday in Canada, one known as Victoria Day here north of the border. It is a day that culminates with fireworks going off in the sky across the country from coast to coast.

This time there will be an added celebration, a Game 7 between two Canadian teams at Rogers Arena in Vancouver (9 p.m. ET; ESPN, CBC, SN, TVAS) to decide what already has been an epic back-and-forth, topsy-turvy matchup in which no team has won consecutive games.

Win, and a date with the Dallas Stars looms in the Western Conference Final. Lose, and you’ll have all summer to muse over what might have been.

For the Canucks, that means time to reset after managing just 15 shots compared to Edmonton’s 27.

“Our job right now is to flush this game,” Tocchet said. “Obviously some guys have to play better. But now you have 48 hours to get your energy back. That’s the way to do this Game 7.

“People would kill to be in this situation right now. And we have to make sure we want to kill it and be in this situation. We are a good bounce-back team and I expect some bounce back.”