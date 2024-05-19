Brind'Amour signs multiyear contract to remain Hurricanes coach

Rod Brind'Amour signed a multiyear contract to remain coach of the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday.

The 53-year-old coached the final season of a three-year contract he signed June 17, 2021. Carolina has made the Stanley Cup Playoffs and won at least a round in each of his six seasons following a nine-year postseason drought.

"Rod has been instrumental to the success we've had over the last six seasons," Hurricanes general manager Don Waddell said. "Ever since he joined the organization 24 years ago, Rod has embodied what it means to be a Hurricane. We hope to keep him a Hurricane for life."

Hurricanes assistants Jeff Daniels and Tim Gleason, video coach Chris Huffine and goaltending coach Paul Schonfelder also received multiyear contracts.

Brind'Amour was named coach May 8, 2018, replacing Bill Peters after seven seasons as a Hurricanes assistant (2011-18). He was confident about a new contract following discussions with Waddell at the beginning of May.

"I feel really good that we will figure it out quickly," Brind'Amour said May 2. "I'm not concerned."

The Hurricanes (52-23-7) eliminated the New York Islanders with a 6-3 win in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference First Round, making them the first team to advance at least one round for six straight seasons since the Detroit Red Wings from 1995 to 2000. The No. 2 seed in the Metropolitan Division, Carolina was eliminated from the second round by the New York Rangers with a 5-3 loss in Game 6.

Brind'Amour is 278-130-44 in the regular season and 36-32 in the playoffs. He's coached the Hurricanes to three consecutive seasons of at least 50 wins and won the 2021 Jack Adams Award voted as NHL coach of the year after Carolina went 36-12-8 and won the Discover Central Division, its first division title since 2005-06.

"To me, when you're dealing with contracts, there's always two sides," Waddell said May 1. "Rod's been great to deal with, and there's going to be a solution here very quickly, I feel. We talk daily about it, and I feel confident, as I've said before, that this deal will get done. Rod wants to be a Hurricane for life."

Brind'Amour had 1,184 points (452 goals, 732 assists) in 1,484 regular-season games for the St. Louis Blues, Philadelphia Flyers and Hurricanes from 1989 to 2010. He played 10 seasons in Carolina and was captain when it won the Stanley Cup in 2006.

NHL.com independent correspondent Kurt Dusterberg contributed to this report