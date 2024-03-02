Capitals score 5 straight, rally to defeat Flyers

Alex Ovechkin scored his 17th goal of the season for the Capitals (28-22-9), who are four points behind the Flyers for third place in the Metropolitan Division and five behind the Tampa Bay Lightning for the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Eastern Conference. Hendrix Lapierre, Tom Wilson and Max Pacioretty each had two assists, and Charlie Lindgren made 24 saves in Washington's fifth win in its past seven games.

Owen Tippett had a goal and an assist for the Flyers (31-23-7), who have lost three of four. Morgan Frost had two assists, and Samuel Ersson made 16 saves.

Bobby Brink gave the Flyers a 1-0 lead at 1:52 of the first period. Lindgren made a sprawling save against Frost on a 2-on-1, and Brink knocked the rebound into an open net.

Tippet increased the lead to 2-0 with a power-play goal at 18:23, scoring on a wrist shot through a screen from the left circle off a pass from Egor Zamula.

Ovechkin pulled the Capitals within 2-1 at 4:34 of the second period. After a face-off in the left circle, Wilson pushed the puck to Ovechkin, who scored on a wrist shot from inside the circle.

Sonny Milano tied it 2-2 at 9:55, lifting the puck over Ersson’s left shoulder from the slot after a pass from Pacioretty.

John Carlson gave the Capitals a 3-2 lead at 15:45, securing a rebound behind the net and scoring on a wraparound.

Anthony Mantha pushed it to 4-2 at 6:04 of the third period, scoring a power-play goal on a one-timer from the slot off Strome’s pass from behind the net.

Strome made it 5-2 at 15:38, scoring on the rebound of Pacioretty’s shot.