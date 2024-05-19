Oilers step up to must-win challenge, force Game 7 against Canucks

EDMONTON -- The Edmonton Oilers rose to the occasion in Game 6 of the Western Conference Second Round against the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday to extend their season.

The 5-1 win tied the best-of-7 series 3-3, setting up Game 7 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver on Monday (9 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, ESPN).

“It was a really good game on our part but all it did is buy us one more game and an opportunity to play on Monday,” Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse said. “You just have to approach it as a brand-new game and take it one game at a time. We showed up today worried about one and that kind of has to be the same approach in Game 7.”

Edmonton needed a strong effort to avoid being eliminated at the same stage of the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the second consecutive season. The Oilers were not happy with their game in a 3-2 loss in Game 5 in Vancouver on Thursday and knew they needed to be much better to stave off elimination.

It started in goal with Stuart Skinner making a triumphant return after being pulled after the second period in Game 3, and an outstanding individual effort from forward Dylan Holloway to get Edmonton on the scoreboard.