Rangers see similarities between Panthers, Hurricanes heading into Eastern Final

GREENBURGH, N.Y. -- The New York Rangers realize nothing will come easy against the Florida Panthers in the Eastern Conference Final, but they see similarities between their next opponent and the Carolina Hurricanes.

Game 1 of the best-of-7 series is at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday (8 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN, CBC, TVAS).

"Florida's been a top team in the League; they played for the Stanley Cup last year and finished first in the [Atlantic Division]," Laviolette said Sunday. "They bring speed, size, skill, and physicality. There are some similarities to the way the Hurricanes play ... an aggressive mindset. So, some of that will be similar in preparation, but they're also a little bit different."

The Panthers eliminated the Boston Bruins with a 2-1 win in Game 6 of the second round at TD Garden in Boston on Friday. They lost to the Vegas Golden Knights in the Stanley Cup Final in five games last season.

"I think Florida picked up some good confidence and experience last year making that run in the playoffs," Laviolette said. "They've got a group that's been around and has been there, done that. I think confidence goes with that too. They're big, they're strong, they're physical.

“But Carolina was a lot like that as well ... they played a fast, physical, aggressive game. They're a little bit different in the way that they both play the game, but there’s similarities."

The Rangers advanced with a 5-3 win in Game 6 of the second round at PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Thursday. They held an optional practice Sunday without defensemen Adam Fox and K'Andre Miller, who each took a maintenance day. Any chance to get added rest prior to what many expect to be a tough, physical series against the Panthers is a bonus.

"I think [rest] is a good thing if you can take advantage of it and have good practice days,” forward Chris Kreider said. “This is our first day back (since eliminating Carolina), so we haven't gone over a lot of what they do yet. But [the] last year or two, they’ve got a very good team; lot of strengths -- great offense, great defense, great goaltending, so [it’s] going to be a great challenge for us."