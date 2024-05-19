Jarvis thrived for Hurricanes this season despite shoulder injury

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Seth Jarvis is willing to do whatever it takes to get the Carolina Hurricanes over the hump in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The 22-year-old forward set NHL career highs in goals (33), assists (34) and points (67) in 81 games during the regular season, the majority of which with a torn labrum and rotator cuff in his right shoulder, sustained during a 3-1 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on Nov. 15.

Jarvis then had nine points (five goals, four assists) in 11 playoff games despite breaking his finger during the Eastern Conference First Round against the New York Islanders. He finished eighth in the voting for the Selke Trophy, given to the top defensive forward in the NHL, ultimately won by Florida Panthers center Aleksander Barkov.

“It scares you a little bit because I’ve never been through that,” Jarvis said Sunday. “I dealt with (the shoulder) sliding in and out a lot. It wasn’t fun to deal with. At some point, it becomes a new normal. Now hopefully with rest and a lot of rehab, I’ll be good to go.”

Jarvis will have time to heal after the Hurricanes were eliminated by the New York Rangers in the second round with a 5-3 loss in Game 6 on Thursday. But he also needs a new deal after just completing a three-year, entry-level contract.

He will become a restricted free agent July 1.

“That’s something we’re going to have to figure out,” Jarvis said of contract negotiations. “It’s going to be up to what they want to do with me here and what they see fit. I’ve never been in this situation before, so it’s new.

“I’ll feel it out a little bit, talk to people in my circle. Hopefully (I’ll) be a Caniac next season, but we’ll see.”