Jarvis thrived for Hurricanes this season despite shoulder injury

Seth Jarvis CAR thrived despite injury

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Seth Jarvis is willing to do whatever it takes to get the Carolina Hurricanes over the hump in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The 22-year-old forward set NHL career highs in goals (33), assists (34) and points (67) in 81 games during the regular season, the majority of which with a torn labrum and rotator cuff in his right shoulder, sustained during a 3-1 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on Nov. 15.

Jarvis then had nine points (five goals, four assists) in 11 playoff games despite breaking his finger during the Eastern Conference First Round against the New York Islanders. He finished eighth in the voting for the Selke Trophy, given to the top defensive forward in the NHL, ultimately won by Florida Panthers center Aleksander Barkov.

“It scares you a little bit because I’ve never been through that,” Jarvis said Sunday. “I dealt with (the shoulder) sliding in and out a lot. It wasn’t fun to deal with. At some point, it becomes a new normal. Now hopefully with rest and a lot of rehab, I’ll be good to go.”

Jarvis will have time to heal after the Hurricanes were eliminated by the New York Rangers in the second round with a 5-3 loss in Game 6 on Thursday. But he also needs a new deal after just completing a three-year, entry-level contract.

He will become a restricted free agent July 1.

“That’s something we’re going to have to figure out,” Jarvis said of contract negotiations. “It’s going to be up to what they want to do with me here and what they see fit. I’ve never been in this situation before, so it’s new.

“I’ll feel it out a little bit, talk to people in my circle. Hopefully (I’ll) be a Caniac next season, but we’ll see.”

NYI@CAR R1, Gm2: Jarvis blasts in a shot from the circle

The Hurricanes have a busy offseason ahead of then, with nine key players set to become unrestricted free agent, including forwards Jordan Martinook and Stefan Noesen. They secured another key piece Sunday, signing coach Rod Brind’Amour to a multiyear contract.

Martinook, who has played six seasons with Carolina, is coming off a three-year, $5.4 million contract ($1.8 million average annual value) he signed July 28, 2021. He had 32 points (14 goals, 18 assists), one season after a career-high 34 points (13 goals, 21 assists). The 31-year-old played all 82 games each season.

“I want to stay here,” Martinook said. “I love it here, but it’s a hard situation, obviously the salary cap and that stuff. I think everyone knows around Carolina that this has been a pretty good home for me. I’d like to stay and keep that going.”

Noesen had 37 points (14 goals, 23 assists) in 81 games this season. The 31-year-old signed a two-year, $1.525 million contact ($762,500 AAV) July 12, 2022.

“(Free agency) is going to be interesting and fun,” Noesen said. “To have a chance to go through the process to me sounds intriguing. You never know what’s going to happen.

“We’ll put our best foot forward and see what happens. If we make it (to free agency), great. If we don’t, we don’t. That means we’ve figured it out here.”

Forwards Jake Guentzel and Teuvo Teravainen and defensemen Brett Pesce, Brady Skjei and Tony DeAngelo are also unrestricted free agents, along with goalie Antti Raanta, who finished the season with Chicago of the American Hockey League.

Raanta is 46-15-9 with a 2.53 goals-against average and .901 save percentage over three seasons with Carolina. He had an .872 save percentage in 24 NHL games (20 starts) this season.

