NHL matchups, odds to watch: May 20

NHL.com identifies key gameday matchups and players to watch throughout the 2023-24 season

---

Note: Betting lines provided by Betway (U.S., Ontario)

---

Game 7: Edmonton Oilers at Vancouver Canucks (9 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, ESPN)

3-way moneyline:

EDM regulation win: +110

Tied after regulation: +310

VAN regulation win: +185

The series is tied 3-3 after the Oilers’ 5-1 home win in Game 6, led by three-point games from forwards Connor McDavid (three assists), Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and defenseman Evan Bouchard (one goal, two assists each). Vancouver is 2-1 at home in this series, with its only loss coming in overtime of Game 2, and has seven regulation victories in 10 games against Edmonton this season.

Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl leads the entire second round with 13 points (three goals, 10 assists) in six games, and Bouchard is second with nine points (four goals, five assists). Edmonton wing Zach Hyman leads the entire NHL in goals (10 in 11 games) this postseason. Vancouver forward Brock Boeser and defenseman Nikita Zadorov are tied for its most even-strength points (five each in six games) during the second round.

Some of the Oilers depth scorers have had past Game 7 success: forward Corey Perry leads their current roster with six points (four goals, two assists) in 10 career Game 7s, and Mattias Janmark ranks second with three goals in three career Game 7s. Canucks defenseman Tyler Myers leads their roster with three points (two goals, one assist) in three career Game 7s.

---

