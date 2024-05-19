Stepan still gets ‘goose bumps’ about Game 7 OT goal with Rangers

It's possible someone on the Vancouver Canucks will feel Monday something only 26 other NHL players have felt -- what it’s like to score a Game 7 overtime goal at home.
"The dream is good, but it doesn't hold a candle to the actual thing," former New York Rangers center Derek Stepan said. "We're still talking about it."
David Pastrnak found out in the first round of Stanley Cup Playoffs when he scored 1:54 into overtime for the Boston Bruins against the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 7 at TD Garden on May 4.
There is a chance someone on the Canucks can do it Monday, with Game 7 of the Western Conference Second Round against the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Arena in Vancouver (9 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, ESPN).
Alexandre Burrows is the only Canucks player to score a Game 7 overtime goal in Vancouver, doing it at 5:22 against the Chicago Blackhawks on April 26, 2011, to advance to the Western Conference Semifinals.
Stepan did it for the Rangers on May 13, 2015, sending them into the Eastern Conference Final by scoring at 11:24 of Game 7 against the Washington Capitals.
Other than Pastrnak, the only active players to score a Game 7 overtime goal on home ice are Artemi Panarin, Johnny Gaudreau, Pat Maroon and Barclay Goodrow.
Panarin did it for the Rangers against the Pittsburgh Penguins in the first round in 2022, Gaudreau for the Calgary Flames against the Stars in the first round in 2022, Maroon for the St. Louis Blues against the Stars in the 2019 second round and Goodrow for the San Jose Sharks against the Vegas Golden Knights in the 2019 first round.
"I just got goose bumps," Stepan said when talking about his goal. "It's something people still come up to me and talk about. Obviously, I was in a great spot, and I took advantage of it."