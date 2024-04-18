Fantasy pool rankings: 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs

NHL.com ranks the most valuable skaters and team goalies for fantasy hockey pools counting the entire 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs. For more fantasy coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy.

Basic playoff pools have the following scoring system: goals and assists count for skaters with a potential bonus for a hat trick, and wins count for goalies with a potential bonus for a shutout. Value has been quantified based on factors including but not limited to past production in the regular season and playoffs, line combinations, defense pairs, power-play usage, goalie start volume, injury history or concern, contract status, age and likelihood of a deep postseason run. These rankings are a collaborative effort by Pete Jensen and Anna Dua.

1. Connor McDavid, F, EDM

2. Artemi Panarin, F, NYR

3. Nathan MacKinnon, F, COL

4. Nikita Kucherov, F, TBL

5. David Pastrnak, F, BOS

6. Auston Matthews, F, TOR

7. Leon Draisaitl, F, EDM

8. Matthew Tkachuk, F, FLA

9. Cale Makar, D, COL

10. Mikko Rantanen, F, COL

11. William Nylander, F, TOR

12. Elias Pettersson, F, VAN

13. J.T. Miller, F, VAN

14. Quinn Hughes, D, VAN

15. Brad Marchand, F, BOS

16. Brayden Point, F, TBL

17. Evan Bouchard, D, EDM

18. Sebastian Aho, F, CAR

19. Roman Josi, D, NSH

20. Jack Eichel, F, VGK

21. Adam Fox, D, NYR

22. Jake Guentzel, F, CAR

23. Filip Forsberg, F, NSH

24. Sam Reinhart, F, FLA

25. Zach Hyman, F, EDM

26. Jason Robertson, F, DAL

27. Chris Kreider, F, NYR

28. Kyle Connor, F, WPG

29. Vincent Trocheck, F, NYR

30. Jonathan Marchessault, F, VGK

31. Roope Hintz, F, DAL

32. Mitchell Marner, F, TOR

33. Brock Boeser, F, VAN

34. Alex Ovechkin, F, WSH

35. Victor Hedman, D, TBL

36. Aleksander Barkov, F, FLA

37. Carter Verhaeghe, F, FLA

38. Steven Stamkos, F, TBL

39. Mika Zibanejad, F, NYR

40. John Tavares, F, TOR

41. Tomas Hertl, F, VGK

42. Joe Pavelski, F, DAL

43. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, F, EDM

44. Evander Kane, F, EDM (INJ.)

45. Josh Morrissey, D, WPG

46. Valeri Nichushkin, F, COL

47. Charlie McAvoy, D, BOS

48. Mark Scheifele, F, WPG

49. Nikolaj Ehlers, F, WPG

50. Andrei Svechnikov, F, CAR

51. Vladimir Tarasenko, F, FLA

52. Mathew Barzal, F, NYI

53. Adrian Kempe, F, LAK

54. Kevin Fiala, F, LAK

55. Devon Toews, D, COL

56. Bo Horvat, F, NYI

57. Brock Nelson, F, NYI

58. Tyler Toffoli, F, WPG

59. Anze Kopitar, F, LAK

60. Trevor Moore, F, LAK

61. Matt Duchene, F, DAL

62. Brandon Hagel, F, TBL

63. Wyatt Johnston, F, DAL

64. Seth Jarvis, F, CAR

65. Noah Dobson, D, NYI (INJ.)

66. Gustav Nyquist, F, NSH

67. Morgan Rielly, D, TOR

68. Miro Heiskanen, D, DAL

69. Brandon Montour, D, FLA

70. Ryan O'Reilly, F, NSH

71. Artturi Lehkonen, F, COL

72. Dylan Strome, F, WSH

73. Alexis Lafrenière, F, NYR

74. Charlie Coyle, F, BOS

75. Mattias Ekholm, D, EDM

76. Jamie Benn, F, DAL

77. Mason Marchment, F, DAL

78. Filip Hronek, D, VAN

79. Dakota Joshua, F, VAN

80. Shea Theodore, D, VGK

81. Gabriel Vilardi, F, WPG

82. Logan Stankoven, F, DAL (rookie)

83. Brent Burns, D, CAR

84. Jonathan Drouin, F, COL

85. Anthony Duclair, F, TBL

86. William Karlsson, F, VGK

87. Casey Mittelstadt, F, COL

88. Drew Doughty, D, LAK

89. Quinton Byfield, F, LAK

90. Noah Hanifin, D, VGK

91. Martin Necas, F, CAR

92. Alex Pietrangelo, D, VGK

93. John Carlson, D, WSH

94. Tom Wilson, F, WSH

95. Jake DeBrusk, F, BOS

96. Thomas Harley, D, DAL

97. Teuvo Teravainen, F, CAR

98. Gustav Forsling, D, FLA

99. Tyler Bertuzzi, F, TOR

100. Viktor Arvidsson, F, LAK

---

Other players to consider in deeper leagues:

Chandler Stephenson, F, VGK

Sam Bennett, F, FLA

Sean Monahan, F, WPG

Elias Lindholm, F, VAN

Cole Perfetti, F, WPG

Ivan Barbashev, F, VGK

Tyler Seguin, F, DAL

Brady Skjei, D, CAR

Pavel Zacha, F, BOS

Conor Garland, F, VAN

T.J. Oshie, F, WSH

Luke Evangelista, F, NSH (rookie)

Matthew Knies, F, TOR (rookie)

---

Key injuries:

Mark Stone, F, VGK

Gabriel Landeskog, F, COL

Mikhail Sergachev, D, TBL