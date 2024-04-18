Fantasy pool rankings: 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs

NHL.com ranks the most valuable skaters and team goalies for fantasy hockey pools counting the entire 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs. For more fantasy coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy.
PLAYOFF PODCAST EPISODES:
Fantasy pools | Betting preview
Basic playoff pools have the following scoring system: goals and assists count for skaters with a potential bonus for a hat trick, and wins count for goalies with a potential bonus for a shutout. Value has been quantified based on factors including but not limited to past production in the regular season and playoffs, line combinations, defense pairs, power-play usage, goalie start volume, injury history or concern, contract status, age and likelihood of a deep postseason run. These rankings are a collaborative effort by Pete Jensen and Anna Dua.
1. Connor McDavid, F, EDM
2. Artemi Panarin, F, NYR
3. Nathan MacKinnon, F, COL
4. Nikita Kucherov, F, TBL
5. David Pastrnak, F, BOS
6. Auston Matthews, F, TOR
7. Leon Draisaitl, F, EDM
8. Matthew Tkachuk, F, FLA
9. Cale Makar, D, COL
10. Mikko Rantanen, F, COL
11. William Nylander, F, TOR
12. Elias Pettersson, F, VAN
13. J.T. Miller, F, VAN
14. Quinn Hughes, D, VAN
15. Brad Marchand, F, BOS
16. Brayden Point, F, TBL
17. Evan Bouchard, D, EDM
18. Sebastian Aho, F, CAR
19. Roman Josi, D, NSH
20. Jack Eichel, F, VGK
21. Adam Fox, D, NYR
22. Jake Guentzel, F, CAR
23. Filip Forsberg, F, NSH
24. Sam Reinhart, F, FLA
25. Zach Hyman, F, EDM
26. Jason Robertson, F, DAL
27. Chris Kreider, F, NYR
28. Kyle Connor, F, WPG
29. Vincent Trocheck, F, NYR
30. Jonathan Marchessault, F, VGK
31. Roope Hintz, F, DAL
32. Mitchell Marner, F, TOR
33. Brock Boeser, F, VAN
34. Alex Ovechkin, F, WSH
35. Victor Hedman, D, TBL
36. Aleksander Barkov, F, FLA
37. Carter Verhaeghe, F, FLA
38. Steven Stamkos, F, TBL
39. Mika Zibanejad, F, NYR
40. John Tavares, F, TOR
41. Tomas Hertl, F, VGK
42. Joe Pavelski, F, DAL
43. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, F, EDM
44. Evander Kane, F, EDM (INJ.)
45. Josh Morrissey, D, WPG
46. Valeri Nichushkin, F, COL
47. Charlie McAvoy, D, BOS
48. Mark Scheifele, F, WPG
49. Nikolaj Ehlers, F, WPG
50. Andrei Svechnikov, F, CAR
51. Vladimir Tarasenko, F, FLA
52. Mathew Barzal, F, NYI
53. Adrian Kempe, F, LAK
54. Kevin Fiala, F, LAK
55. Devon Toews, D, COL
56. Bo Horvat, F, NYI
57. Brock Nelson, F, NYI
58. Tyler Toffoli, F, WPG
59. Anze Kopitar, F, LAK
60. Trevor Moore, F, LAK
61. Matt Duchene, F, DAL
62. Brandon Hagel, F, TBL
63. Wyatt Johnston, F, DAL
64. Seth Jarvis, F, CAR
65. Noah Dobson, D, NYI (INJ.)
66. Gustav Nyquist, F, NSH
67. Morgan Rielly, D, TOR
68. Miro Heiskanen, D, DAL
69. Brandon Montour, D, FLA
70. Ryan O'Reilly, F, NSH
71. Artturi Lehkonen, F, COL
72. Dylan Strome, F, WSH
73. Alexis Lafrenière, F, NYR
74. Charlie Coyle, F, BOS
75. Mattias Ekholm, D, EDM
76. Jamie Benn, F, DAL
77. Mason Marchment, F, DAL
78. Filip Hronek, D, VAN
79. Dakota Joshua, F, VAN
80. Shea Theodore, D, VGK
81. Gabriel Vilardi, F, WPG
82. Logan Stankoven, F, DAL (rookie)
83. Brent Burns, D, CAR
84. Jonathan Drouin, F, COL
85. Anthony Duclair, F, TBL
86. William Karlsson, F, VGK
87. Casey Mittelstadt, F, COL
88. Drew Doughty, D, LAK
89. Quinton Byfield, F, LAK
90. Noah Hanifin, D, VGK
91. Martin Necas, F, CAR
92. Alex Pietrangelo, D, VGK
93. John Carlson, D, WSH
94. Tom Wilson, F, WSH
95. Jake DeBrusk, F, BOS
96. Thomas Harley, D, DAL
97. Teuvo Teravainen, F, CAR
98. Gustav Forsling, D, FLA
99. Tyler Bertuzzi, F, TOR
100. Viktor Arvidsson, F, LAK
---
Other players to consider in deeper leagues:
Chandler Stephenson, F, VGK
Sam Bennett, F, FLA
Sean Monahan, F, WPG
Elias Lindholm, F, VAN
Cole Perfetti, F, WPG
Ivan Barbashev, F, VGK
Tyler Seguin, F, DAL
Brady Skjei, D, CAR
Pavel Zacha, F, BOS
Conor Garland, F, VAN
T.J. Oshie, F, WSH
Luke Evangelista, F, NSH (rookie)
Matthew Knies, F, TOR (rookie)
---
Key injuries:
Mark Stone, F, VGK
Gabriel Landeskog, F, COL
Mikhail Sergachev, D, TBL