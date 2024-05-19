Oilers-Canucks Game 7 winner debated by NHL.com writers

It’s been 20 years since two Canada-based NHL teams played each other in a Game 7 in front of full arena of fans.

That will change Monday when the Edmonton Oilers and Vancouver Canucks play Game 7 of the Western Conference Second Round at what will be a packed Rogers Arena in Vancouver (9 p.m. ET; ESPN, CBC, SN, TVAS).

At stake is a trip to the Western Conference Final against the Dallas Stars.

Though the Montreal Canadiens and Toronto Maple Leafs played each other in a Game 7 in the first round in 2021, attendance was limited due to COVID-19 restrictions. Prior to that, the Canucks played the Calgary Flames and Maple Leafs played the Ottawa Senators in Game 7s of the first round in 2004.

It will be the only Game 7 of the second round, and third of this year’s Stanley Cup Playoffs.

But who will win the game? We asked seven NHL.com editors and staff writers that very question and here is what they said (in alphabetical order):

Amalie Benjamin, staff writer

I’m going to zig and go with the Canucks. I understand that the Oilers have the two biggest stars in this series, arguably even the two biggest stars in the NHL, but I think the Canucks are going to pull out Game 7. Even though Stuart Skinner did what he needed to do with 14 saves on 15 shots in Game 6, allowing the Oilers to push the series to the Game 7, I just don’t quite trust him (and the Oilers defense) enough to think that they can win a second straight game to move on to the Western Conference Final. And though I understand that it’s not exactly a given in net on the other side -- I can’t say Canucks goalie Arturs Silovs is exactly a slam dunk, especially given what the Oilers did in Game 6 -- I think he bounces back. Game 7s are always difficult to predict, can turn on a single play or a single mistake, but my gut is saying Vancouver and I’m going with that.

Nicholas J. Cotsonika, columnist

Here is my scientific formula: 7 + 29 + 97 = Edmonton. In other words, this is Game 7, and Oilers forwards Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid are two of the best players in the world, so I’m going with Edmonton. I know Draisaitl and McDavid haven’t been at their best in this series, and I know the Canucks have the last change at home, allowing them to dictate the matchups. I also know anyone can be the hero in Game 7. But this is supposed to be the time for Draisaitl and McDavid to take the next step. They need to be difference-makers in a pivotal moment, and I’m betting they will be in this one.

Tom Gulitti, staff writer

I hate to pile on, but I’m going with the Oilers in Game 7 too. The Canucks have exceeded all expectations this season, except for maybe their own, and they’ve demonstrated they know how to win against the Oilers, whether it’s at home or on the road. But I think Edmonton has a slightly better team and, as others have mentioned, two of the best players in the world in McDavid and Draisaitl. Chances are one of them will come through with a signature moment. I am still wary of Skinner in net, so the Oilers will probably have to play a similar game defensively in front of him as they did in their 5-1 win in Game 6 on Saturday, when they limited the Canucks to 15 shots on goal. And maybe the Oilers have solved the riddle to Silovs after scoring five goals on 27 shots in Game 6. If Vancouver had Thatcher Demko healthy and in rhythm for Game 7, I’d probably pick differently, but that’s not the case.

Tracey Myers, staff writer

I picked the Oilers to advance, so I’m sticking to it. Why? Well, I’m going with a bit of a random reason here: It’s a road thing. By my count, six series through the first and second rounds have been clinched by the team on the road. The second-round teams to do it: the Florida Panthers (in Game 6 at the Boston Bruins), New York Rangers (in Game 6 at the Carolina Hurricanes) and Stars (in Game 6 at the Colorado Avalanche). That’s pretty impressive. The Oilers are 3-2 on the road entering Game 7 (yes, I know, the Canucks were 4-1 going into Game 6 in Edmonton with a chance to clinch; this isn’t a perfect theory). The Canucks are 3-3 at home this postseason. Again, this goes back to sticking with my original pick, but I’ve been struck by how many teams have gone on the road and won a critical game. I think the Oilers are next.

Bill Price, Editor-in-Chief

When the playoffs started, I got caught up in the whole 30-years-later excitement and picked the Rangers and Canucks to meet in the Cup Final, just like they did in 1994. But I have to admit, I’m a little wary of my Vancouver pick now, especially after Game 6 on Saturday. That being said, I still think they will find a way to win Game 7 on Monday. They have actually played better on the road than at home this postseason, but there is something to be said for having Game 7 at home. Since the start of the 2021 playoffs, there have been 15 Game 7s, and the home has won 10 of them. Of course, to win this game they will have to “flush” their Game 6 performance, when they managed just 15 shots on goal in a 5-1 loss. They need to figure out a way to get shots on Skinner, who sat in favor of Calvin Pickard in Games 4 and 5 and was barely tested in Game 6. It’s been a magical season for the Canucks since opening night, and I don’t think it ends now.

Shawn P. Roarke, senior director of editorial

I like the Canucks in Game 7, in part because they are playing at home. Look, home-ice advantage is not what it once was, but it still matters. The Vancouver fans have done their part to make the arena a hostile place for the Oilers, but Vancouver coach Rick Tocchet has been good at dictating matchups with the last change of personnel. The dynamic duo of McDavid and Draisaitl was held in check during Game 1 and Game 5. McDavid, in particular, was minus-3. Do I have concerns about the young, inexperienced Vancouver goalie? You bet. But I have those same concerns about Skinner, the likely starter for Edmonton. He gave up eight goals over his two starts at Rogers Arena. That won’t be good enough in a Game 7.

Derek Van Diest, staff writer

I knew this was going to be a tight series with the likelihood of going to Game 7, so I'm not surprised we are here. I still believe Edmonton will win the series simply because of the playoff experience it has compared to Vancouver. The Canucks had a fantastic season, surpassed all expectations and are entering a cycle where they can be championship contenders, but the Oilers have been there for a number of years now, and experience will be a major factor in the end. I don't see McDavid and Draisaitl being denied at this stage of the playoffs again and I expect both to be at their best in Game 7. If Game 6 is any indication, Edmonton finally got to Silovs and figured out the perfect game plan to defeat the Canucks. I felt throughout the series the Oilers were the better team, and the only way they lose is if they beat themselves. There have been many self-inflicted wounds for the Oilers to this point, but I think their experience and talent pulls them through.

Mike Zeisberger, staff writer

I picked the Oilers to win the Stanley Cup prior to the season, and I’m not going to back of that. But I certainly don’t feel as strongly about that selection now, especially going into Game 7 against the Canucks. Vancouver coach Rick Tocchet has done an outstanding job of exposing some of Edmonton’s weaknesses. Have the Oilers learned their lessons in this roller-coaster series, one in which neither team has won consecutive games? We’ll see. In the end, Edmonton will need Skinner to resemble the goalie who led it in the regular season, not the guy who gave up 12 goals on 58 shots to start the series. The Oilers will need to move pucks quicker out of their own end to avoid the Canucks’ physical forecheck and play more north-south, not east-west. They’ll need any kind of production from their bottom two lines. And they’ll need McDavid and Draisaitl, two of the most talented players on the planet, to be McDavid and Draisaitl. They showed in their 5-1 win in Game 6 on Saturday that such a combination is a recipe for success. Time for them to do it again.