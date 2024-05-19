Oilers cruise past Canucks in Game 6, push Western 2nd Round to limit

Bouchard, Nugent-Hopkins, McDavid each has 3 points for Edmonton

R2, Gm6: Canucks @ Oilers Recap

By Gerry Moddejonge
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

EDMONTON -- Evan Bouchard and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins each had a goal and two assists for the Edmonton Oilers in a 5-1 win against the Vancouver Canucks in Game 6 of the Western Conference Second Round at Rogers Place on Saturday.

The best-of-7 series is tied 3-3. Game 7 will be in Vancouver on Monday.

Zach Hyman scored his NHL-leading 10th goal of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, and Connor McDavid had three assists for the Oilers, who are the No. 2 seed from the Pacific Division. Stuart Skinner made 14 saves in his first start since Game 3.

Nils Hoglander scored, and Arturs Silovs made 22 saves for the Canucks, who are the No. 1 seed from the Pacific.

Dylan Holloway put Edmonton ahead 1-0 at 8:18 of the first period. He took a stretch pass from Leon Draisaitl along the right boards, warded off Elias Pettersson, and split Quinn Hughes and Filip Hronek before beating Silovs five-hole.

Hoglander tied it 1-1 at 10:03, scoring on his own rebound in front after his initial one-timer was stopped by Skinner.

Hyman put the Oilers back in front 2-1 at 7:14 of the second period. He kicked a pass from McDavid to his stick in the low slot and scored with a shot that fluttered in off the glove of Silovs.

Bouchard made it 3-1 at 11:20 with a slap shot blocker side from the right point.

Edmonton outshot Vancouver 14-5 in the second period.

Nugent-Hopkins pushed it to 4-1 at 3:25 of the third period, tapping a cross-crease backhand pass from McDavid five-hole on Silovs.

Evander Kane made it 5-1 at 13:04, scoring high glove side from the left circle off a face-off win by Draisaitl.

Related Content

Canucks, Oilers to play Game 7 for trip to Western Conference Final

Latest News

Puljujarvi determined to put injury woes behind him with Penguins

Western Conference Final schedule announced

2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs 2nd-round schedule

Canucks, Oilers to play Game 7 for trip to Western Conference Final

NHL referee Wally Harris remembered by friends, family

Barkov wins Selke Trophy as best defensive forward

Eastern Conference Final winner debated by NHL.com writers

Wells dies at 67, won gold medal with 'Miracle on Ice' team in 1980 Olympics

DeBoer trying 'to end up in the top spot' with Stars, win Cup for 1st time

3 Keys: Canucks at Oilers, Game 6 of Western 2nd Round

Guentzel, Pesce, Skjei want to re-sign with Hurricanes 

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Panthers' businesslike approach helped spur 2nd trip in row to Eastern Final

Tavares says new coach Berube can help Maple Leafs reach ‘ultimate goal’

Skinner starts Game 6 for Oilers against Canucks

Bruins eliminated from playoffs due to slow starts, lack of offense

Avalanche eliminated from playoffs due to home woes, falling behind

Sullivan named U.S. coach for 2025 4 Nations Face-Off, 2026 Olympics