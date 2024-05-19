Oilers cruise past Canucks in Game 6, push Western 2nd Round to limit

The best-of-7 series is tied 3-3. Game 7 will be in Vancouver on Monday.

Zach Hyman scored his NHL-leading 10th goal of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, and Connor McDavid had three assists for the Oilers, who are the No. 2 seed from the Pacific Division. Stuart Skinner made 14 saves in his first start since Game 3.

Nils Hoglander scored, and Arturs Silovs made 22 saves for the Canucks, who are the No. 1 seed from the Pacific.

Dylan Holloway put Edmonton ahead 1-0 at 8:18 of the first period. He took a stretch pass from Leon Draisaitl along the right boards, warded off Elias Pettersson, and split Quinn Hughes and Filip Hronek before beating Silovs five-hole.

Hoglander tied it 1-1 at 10:03, scoring on his own rebound in front after his initial one-timer was stopped by Skinner.

Hyman put the Oilers back in front 2-1 at 7:14 of the second period. He kicked a pass from McDavid to his stick in the low slot and scored with a shot that fluttered in off the glove of Silovs.

Bouchard made it 3-1 at 11:20 with a slap shot blocker side from the right point.

Edmonton outshot Vancouver 14-5 in the second period.

Nugent-Hopkins pushed it to 4-1 at 3:25 of the third period, tapping a cross-crease backhand pass from McDavid five-hole on Silovs.

Evander Kane made it 5-1 at 13:04, scoring high glove side from the left circle off a face-off win by Draisaitl.