NHL Morning Skate for May 19

* The regular suspects rose to the occasion for the Oilers as either Connor McDavid or Leon Draisaitl factored on each of Edmonton’s five goals to help the club avoid elimination and force the 197th all-time Game 7 and third of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs

* Connor McDavid’s 13th outing with three or more assists in 2023-24 (regular season & playoffs combined) helped the Oilers score at least five goals in a game to fend off elimination for the first time since Game 6 of the 2017 Second Round versus Anaheim.

* Leon Draisaitl extended his postseason-opening point streak to 11 games and joined elite company in Stanley Cup Playoffs history by recording his 100th career point in just 60 contests.

McDAVID, DRAISAITL HIT PLAYOFF PLATEAUS AS OILERS FORCE ALL-CANADIAN GAME 7

Connor McDavid (0-3—3) and Leon Draisaitl (0-2—2) powered an Edmonton offense to a five-goal showing as the Oilers pulled even in their Second Round series with the Canucks for the third time and forced the third Game 7 of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs (BOS & DAL won Game 7s in R1). Edmonton, which overcame a series deficit three times in a playoff matchup for the second time in franchise history (also 1986 DF vs. CGY), forced the 15th all-time Game 7 between a pair of Canadian teams and first in front of a full arena of fans since the 2004 Conference Quarterfinals between the Maple Leafs and Senators.

* In what will be the first Game 7 between two Canadian teams with a trip to the Conference Finals on the line since the Maple Leafs defeated the Senators in the 2002 Conference Semifinals, the Oilers eye consecutive wins in a seventh-and-deciding contest (last: 2022 R1) for the first time since they captured four straight from 1990 to 1998. Edmonton has its sights on its first victory in a Game 7 on the road since the 1998 Conference Quarterfinals.

* McDavid collected two of his three assists in the second frame and moved into a tie for the eighth most multi-assist playoff periods in NHL history (12). His second helper was also his 20th point of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs (2-19—21), a threshold he has now reached in three straight postseasons, and joined Bryan Trottier (1980-83), Mike Bossy (1980-83), Sergei Fedorov (1995-98), Wayne Gretzky (1983-85 & 1987-89), Nikita Kucherov (2020-22), Jari Kurri (1983-85), Guy Lafleur (1977-79), Mark Messier (1983-85) and Denis Potvin (1981-83) as the only players to reach the mark in at least three straight years.

* Draisaitl (39-61—100 in 60 GP) factored on Edmonton’s opening goal to extend his postseason-opening point streak to 11 games and became the fourth player in NHL history to hit 60 career playoff assists in 60 or fewer games, followingGretzky (43 GP), McDavid (56 GP) and Mario Lemieux (58 GP). Draisaitl then recorded his 100th career postseason point with his second assist of the night – the fourth-most points among all skaters since his Stanley Cup Playoffs debut in 2017.

THE 197TH ALL-TIME GAME 7 SET FOR MONDAY

The final spot in the 2024 Conference Finals awaits the winner of the Oilers and Canucks, as the pair of clubs will compete in the 197th Game 7 in NHL history. The 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs marks the 17th consecutive postseason with at least three Game 7s.

* Edmonton and Vancouver's first-ever Game 7 meeting will be the 125th unique seventh-and-deciding contest in Stanley Cup Playoffs history (second in 2024: VGK vs. DAL). The Canucks will be the ninth different franchise the Oilers will face in a Game 7, following the Flames (3 GP), Kings (2 GP), Ducks (1 GP), Hurricanes (1 GP), Avalanche (1 GP), Stars (1 GP), Coyotes/Jets (1 GP) and Flyers (1 GP).

* The Oilers are set to contest the franchise’s 12th all-time Game 7 (7-4 in 11 GP). Their .636 winning percentage in that scenario is the sixth-highest percentage in NHL history – a total which includes a 3-3 record as the road team.

