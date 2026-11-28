CAPITALS (11-12-0) at BLUES (14-9-3)

7 p.m. ET; BN+, STLNHL, MNMT2

Capitals projected lineup

Aliaksei Protas -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Tom Wilson

Ryan Leonard -- Ilya Protas -- Alex Tuch

Alex Ovechkin -- Dylan Strome -- Anthony Beauvillier

Boone Jenner -- Justin Sourdif -- Ivan Miroshnichenko

Jakob Chychrun -- Matt Roy

Martin Fehervary -- Timothy Liljegren

Cole Hutson -- Vincent Desharnais

Charlie Lindgren

Logan Thompson

Scratched: Ethen Frank, Jack St. Ivany, Clay Stevenson

Injured: Rasmus Sandin (knee), Jordan Kyrou (upper body)

Blues projected lineup

Jake Neighbours -- Robert Thomas -- Dylan Holloway

Otto Stenberg -- Mason McTavish -- Connor McMichael

Aleksanteri Kaskimaki – Pavel Buchnevich -- Jonatan Berggren

Alexey Toropchenko – Pius Suter -- Dalibor Dvorsky

Philip Broberg -- Logan Mailloux

Cam Fowler -- Colton Parayko

Justin Barron -- Adam Jiricek

Jordan Binnington

Joel Hofer

Scratched: Ross Johnston, Nathan Walker, Calle Rosen

Injured: Jimmy Snuggerud (upper body), Brandon Carlo (lower body), Tyler Tucker (knee), Dillon Dube (neck)

Status report

Neither team held a morning skate. … Lindgren is expected to start after Thompson made 28 saves in a 3-2 loss to the Florida Panthers on Friday. … Binnington will start after Hofer made 25 saves in a 5-3 win against the Dallas Stars on Friday. … Snuggerud was placed on injured reserve Friday and will miss his third straight game; the forward could return against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Wednesday, St. Louis coach Jim Montgomery said.