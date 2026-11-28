CAPITALS (11-12-0) at BLUES (14-9-3)
7 p.m. ET; BN+, STLNHL, MNMT2
Capitals projected lineup
Aliaksei Protas -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Tom Wilson
Ryan Leonard -- Ilya Protas -- Alex Tuch
Alex Ovechkin -- Dylan Strome -- Anthony Beauvillier
Boone Jenner -- Justin Sourdif -- Ivan Miroshnichenko
Jakob Chychrun -- Matt Roy
Martin Fehervary -- Timothy Liljegren
Cole Hutson -- Vincent Desharnais
Charlie Lindgren
Logan Thompson
Scratched: Ethen Frank, Jack St. Ivany, Clay Stevenson
Injured: Rasmus Sandin (knee), Jordan Kyrou (upper body)
Blues projected lineup
Jake Neighbours -- Robert Thomas -- Dylan Holloway
Otto Stenberg -- Mason McTavish -- Connor McMichael
Aleksanteri Kaskimaki – Pavel Buchnevich -- Jonatan Berggren
Alexey Toropchenko – Pius Suter -- Dalibor Dvorsky
Philip Broberg -- Logan Mailloux
Cam Fowler -- Colton Parayko
Justin Barron -- Adam Jiricek
Jordan Binnington
Joel Hofer
Scratched: Ross Johnston, Nathan Walker, Calle Rosen
Injured: Jimmy Snuggerud (upper body), Brandon Carlo (lower body), Tyler Tucker (knee), Dillon Dube (neck)
Status report
Neither team held a morning skate. … Lindgren is expected to start after Thompson made 28 saves in a 3-2 loss to the Florida Panthers on Friday. … Binnington will start after Hofer made 25 saves in a 5-3 win against the Dallas Stars on Friday. … Snuggerud was placed on injured reserve Friday and will miss his third straight game; the forward could return against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Wednesday, St. Louis coach Jim Montgomery said.