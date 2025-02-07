Ovechkin scores goal No. 879, Capitals rally past Flyers

Moves within 16 of passing Gretzky; Philadelphia has lost 7 of 8

Capitals at Flyers | Recap

By Adam Kimelman
@NHLAdamK NHL.com Deputy Managing Editor

PHILADELPHIA -- Alex Ovechkin scored his 879th NHL goal and the Washington Capitals rallied for a 4-3 win against the Philadelphia Flyers at Wells Fargo Center on Thursday.

Ovechkin scored on a one-timer from the inside edge of the right face-off circle at 19:07 of the first period to move within 16 goals of passing Wayne Gretzky's NHL record of 894. Ovechkin has scored in four straight games and has 26 goals on the season.

Jakob Chychrun scored the go-ahead goal in the third period, and Connor McMichael and Lars Eller also scored for Washington (36-11-7), which extended its point streak to five games (3-0-2). Charlie Lindgren made 19 saves.

Matvei Michkov scored two goals for Philadelphia (23-26-7), which lost for the seventh time in eight games (1-6-1). Tyson Foerster also scored, and Ivan Fedotov made 14 saves.

The Capitals were down 3-2 entering the third period, but Eller tied it at 6:23 with a shot from the top of the left face-off circle.

Chychrun scored the winner at 12:05 on a shot from the left face-off circle.

Michkov put the Flyers ahead 1-0 at 17:31 of the first period when he scored on a breakaway.

Ovechkin's goal tied it 1-1. It gave him 1,590 points, tied with Phil Esposito for 11th in NHL history.

McMichael put the Capitals ahead 2-1 at 4:17 of the second period when he redirected an Aliaksei Protas pass past Fedotov.

Foerster tipped a shot by Emil Andrae for a power-play goal that tied the game 2-2 at 7:23.

Michkov put the Flyers ahead 3-2 at 11:19 when he tapped in a seam pass by Rodrigo Abols.

Related Content

THE GR8 CHASE: Ovechkin scores goal No. 879, now 16 from breaking NHL record

Ovechkin 16 goals away from breaking Gretzky's record

Gretzky's 879th goal

Latest News

Aho's consistency paying off for Hurricanes ahead of 4 Nations Face-Off

Crosby misses practice again for Penguins with upper-body injury

Blues host 12-year-old Make-A-Wish kid for day

Gustavsson stops 38 of 39, Wild hold off late push by Hurricanes

Guenther scores in OT for 2nd straight game, Utah Hockey Club tops Blue Jackets

Point helps Lightning defeat Senators for 2nd time in 3 days

Golden Knights stifle Devils to end 4-game skid

THE GR8 CHASE: Ovechkin scores goal No. 879, now 16 from breaking NHL record

Werenski returns for Blue Jackets ahead of 4 Nations Face-Off

NHL Buzz: Stolarz, Marner to return for Maple Leafs against Kraken

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

ECHL’s Utah Grizzlies unveil creative 'Fishing Night' jerseys

Marcus Pettersson signs 6-year, $33 million contract with Canucks

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

'NHL Fantasy on Ice' podcast available now

NHL On Tap: Ovechkin continues chase when Capitals visit Flyers

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

NHL Stats unveils online international resource