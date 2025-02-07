Ovechkin scores goal No. 879, Capitals rally past Flyers

Ovechkin scored on a one-timer from the inside edge of the right face-off circle at 19:07 of the first period to move within 16 goals of passing Wayne Gretzky's NHL record of 894. Ovechkin has scored in four straight games and has 26 goals on the season.

Jakob Chychrun scored the go-ahead goal in the third period, and Connor McMichael and Lars Eller also scored for Washington (36-11-7), which extended its point streak to five games (3-0-2). Charlie Lindgren made 19 saves.

Matvei Michkov scored two goals for Philadelphia (23-26-7), which lost for the seventh time in eight games (1-6-1). Tyson Foerster also scored, and Ivan Fedotov made 14 saves.

The Capitals were down 3-2 entering the third period, but Eller tied it at 6:23 with a shot from the top of the left face-off circle.

Chychrun scored the winner at 12:05 on a shot from the left face-off circle.

Michkov put the Flyers ahead 1-0 at 17:31 of the first period when he scored on a breakaway.

Ovechkin's goal tied it 1-1. It gave him 1,590 points, tied with Phil Esposito for 11th in NHL history.

McMichael put the Capitals ahead 2-1 at 4:17 of the second period when he redirected an Aliaksei Protas pass past Fedotov.

Foerster tipped a shot by Emil Andrae for a power-play goal that tied the game 2-2 at 7:23.

Michkov put the Flyers ahead 3-2 at 11:19 when he tapped in a seam pass by Rodrigo Abols.