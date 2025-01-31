Ovechkin scores No. 876 for Capitals in OT loss to Senators

Washington captain 19 goals from passing Gretzky; Chabot gets winner for Ottawa at 1:46

Capitals at Senators | Recap

By Callum Fraser
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

OTTAWA -- Alex Ovechkin scored his 876th NHL goal and the Washington Capitals lost 5-4 in overtime to the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre on Thursday.

Ovechkin, who is 19 goals away from breaking Wayne Gretzky’s all-time record (894), scored with a wrist shot from the left point on the power play to cut it to 4-3 at 13:01 of the third period.

Dylan Strome tied the game 90 seconds later, lifting a rebound over Anton Forsberg’s outstretched right pad at the edge of the crease to make it 4-4 at 14:31.

In overtime, Thomas Chabot took a centering pass from Shane Pinto, skated in all alone and beat Charlie Lindgren with a wrist shot low blocker to win the game for Ottawa at 1:46. It was Chabot's 28th birthday.

Josh Norris had a goal and two assists, and Chabot, Pinto and Jake Sanderson each had a goal and an assist. Ridly Greig scored, and Forsberg made 31 saves for the Senators (27-20-4), who have won three straight.

Ovechkin also had two assists, Strome scored twice, Connor McMichael had a goal and an assist, and Lindgren made 29 saves for the Capitals (34-11-6), who had won seven of their last eight games.

Greig gave the Senators a 1-0 lead at 4:08 of the second period. David Perron’s centering pass redirected in off of Greig’s skate at the edge of the crease. With the assist, Perron, who signed a two-year, $8 million contract with Ottawa on July 1, got his first point of the season in his 13th game with the Senators.

McMichael tied it 1-1 at 7:43 when he skated in from the right corner alone and beat Forsberg over the glove with a curl-and-drag wrist shot.

Ottawa thought it had scored at 14:53 when Brady Tkachuk put in a rebound, but Washington challenged for goaltender interference and the call on the ice was overturned.

Norris made it 2-1 when he beat Lindgren blocker side with a wrist shot on a shorthanded penalty shot. The Senators scored their second shorthanded goal in 38 seconds to make it 3-1 when Pinto scored on a Norris rebound on the rush.

Strome cut it to 3-2 at 7:58 of the third period with a wrist shot from the top of the right face-off circle on the power play.

Sanderson’s point shot beat a heavily screened Lindgren on the power play to make it 4-2 at 10:38.

