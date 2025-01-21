Ovechkin tours Oilers Hall of Fame, focused on catching Gretzky

EDMONTON -- Alex Ovechkin had a special tour of the Edmonton Oilers Hall of Fame on Monday with an opportunity to try on the gloves and hold the stick that Wayne Gretzky used in the 1980s.

The Washington Capitals captain is 21 goals from passing Gretzky for first in NHL history entering the game against the Oilers at Rogers Place on Tuesday (9 p.m. ET; SNW, MNMT).

"It's pretty sick," Ovechkin said. "When you have a chance to feel how different equipment was back then, I had, not the same gloves, but the same kind of materials. It was a special moment."

Ovechkin was asked what it would be like trying to and score with the heavy wooden Titan stick Gretzky played with while helping Edmonton win the Stanley Cup four times (1984, 1985, 1987, 1988) before he was traded to the Los Angeles Kings on Aug. 9, 1988.

"It's unbelievable," Ovechkin said. "It's pretty crazy how they changed over the years."

Ovechkin was also taken up to the Gretzky's restaurant, Studio 99 inside Rogers Place, where he posed with one of the many jerseys up on the wall. A memorabilia collector himself, Ovechkin owns a stick given to him by Gretzky when Washington won the Stanley Cup in 2018.

It's one of his prized possessions.

"I have Gretzky's, Mario Lemieux stick," he said. "I have lots of sticks, it's pretty cool."

Ovechkin has become friends with Gretzky over the years and the two keep in contact regularly. Gretzky turns 64 on Sunday.

"I wished him Happy Birthday (last year). I don't text him every day, obviously, he wouldn't respond," Ovechkin joked, "but I'm very proud that I have a relationship with him."