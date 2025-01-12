Ovechkin scores No. 873, Capitals top Predators to push point streak to 7

Ovechkin is 22 goals shy of breaking Wayne Gretzky’s all-time NHL record (894). He scored an empty-net goal at 19:01 of the third period for the 4-1 final for his 20th of the season, becoming the second player in NHL history to score at least 20 goals in 20 straight seasons (Gordie Howe, 22 seasons).

Ethen Frank broke a tie in the third period with his first NHL goal in his second career game, and Tom Wilson and Andrew Mangiapane also scored for the Capitals (28-10-5), who are 4-0-3 during their point streak. Logan Thompson made 32 saves.

Filip Forsberg scored for the Predators (13-22-7), who have lost consecutive games. Juuse Saros made 12 saves.

Frank gave Washington a 2-1 lead at 8:30 of the third on a stretch pass from Matt Roy.

Mangiapane extended it to 3-1 at 14:54 on a backhand shot from the slot off a pass from Brandon Duhaime.

Wilson gave the Capitals a 1-0 lead at 9:03 of the second period with a power-play goal. He fanned on his first attempt on a pass from Dylan Strome, but his second shot attempt beat Saros five-hole.

Forsberg tied it 1-1 at 16:14 of the second period on a wrist shot from the right circle on the power play.