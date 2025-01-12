Ovechkin reaches 20 goals for 20th straight season

Capitals forward is 2nd player in NHL history to accomplish feat, joining Howe

Ovechkin 20 goals 20 seasons new

© John Russell/Getty Images

By Tom Gulitti
@TomGulittiNHL NHL.com Senior Writer

Alex Ovechkin became the second player in NHL history to score at least 20 goals in 20 straight seasons when he scored his 20th against the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday.

Gordie Howe is the only player with more consecutive 20-goal seasons, accomplishing the feat in 22 straight from 1949-50 to 1970-71. Along with Ovechkin and Howe, Ron Francis (20) is the only other player in NHL history to have scored at least 20 goals in 20 seasons over the course of his career (consecutive or not).

Ovechkin’s 20th goal of the season was also the 873rd of his career, moving him within 22 of breaking Wayne Gretzky’s NHL record of 894 goals.

The 39-year-old forward scored an empty-net goal at 19:01 of the third period in the Washington Capitals’ 4-1 win against Nashville.

The GR8 Chase: Ovechkin scores on an empty net for goal No. 873

Ovechkin has scored 20 goals in 27 games this season despite missing 16 games from Nov. 21-Dec. 23 because of a fractured left fibula.

Ovechkin, who was selected by Washington with the No. 1 pick in the 2004 NHL Draft, has never scored fewer than 24 goals in his 20 NHL seasons. That was his total during the 2020-21 season, which was shortened to 56 games because of the COVID-19 pandemic. That season was also the only time in his career that he didn’t score at least 30 goals.

Ovechkin holds the NHL record for 30-goal seasons (18) and 40-goal seasons (13) and is tied with Gretzky and Mike Bossy for the most 50-goal seasons (nine).

Related Content

THE GR8 CHASE: Ovechkin scores goal No. 873, now 22 from breaking NHL record

Latest News

Oettinger, Stars edge Canadiens in shootout for 7th straight win 

Barzal breaks tie late, Islanders edge Utah Hockey Club for 3rd win in row

Blue Jackets hold off Blues, get 4th straight win

Hyman scores go-ahead goal in 3rd, Oilers rally past Blackhawks

Flyers score 6, Ersson makes 22 saves in shutout win against Ducks

Noesen OT goal lifts Devils past Lightning

THE GR8 CHASE: Ovechkin scores goal No. 873, now 22 from breaking NHL record

Hellebuyck shuts out Avalanche for 3rd straight time in regular season in Jets win

Canucks shut out Maple Leafs to end 4-game slide

Ovechkin scores No. 873, Capitals top Predators to push point streak to 7

NHL Buzz: Laine returns for Canadiens against Stars

Kraken rally with 6 straight goals to defeat Sabres

Merilainen gets 1st NHL shutout, Senators cruise past Penguins

NHL Cultural Celebrations/Community Theme Nights blog

Pastrnak scores late in OT, Bruins defeat Panthers to end 6-game skid

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL Buzz: Guenther out indefinitely for Utah

Calgary Flames Quarter-Century Teams unveiled