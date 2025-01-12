Ovechkin reaches 20 goals for 20th straight season

Alex Ovechkin became the second player in NHL history to score at least 20 goals in 20 straight seasons when he scored his 20th against the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday.

Gordie Howe is the only player with more consecutive 20-goal seasons, accomplishing the feat in 22 straight from 1949-50 to 1970-71. Along with Ovechkin and Howe, Ron Francis (20) is the only other player in NHL history to have scored at least 20 goals in 20 seasons over the course of his career (consecutive or not).

Ovechkin’s 20th goal of the season was also the 873rd of his career, moving him within 22 of breaking Wayne Gretzky’s NHL record of 894 goals.

The 39-year-old forward scored an empty-net goal at 19:01 of the third period in the Washington Capitals’ 4-1 win against Nashville.