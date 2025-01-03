Capitals have retooled roster on fly while Ovechkin closes in on Gretzky

WASHINGTON -- Alex Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals appeared to be at a crossroads after being swept by the New York Rangers in the opening round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs last season. The Capitals had already chosen which direction they were headed nearly two years before, though.

They just leaned into it more.

With Ovechkin shifting his chase for the NHL all-time goals record into high gear, Washington took its plan to retool its roster to the next level with an aggressive offseason when it added seven players -- forwards Pierre-Luc Dubois, Andrew Mangiapane, Taylor Raddysh and Brandon Duhaime, defensemen Jakob Chychrun and Matt Roy, and goalie Logan Thompson.

It has paid off even better than Capitals could have hoped.

Washington (25-10-3) sits atop the Eastern Conference with 53 points, and despite missing 16 games with a fractured left fibula, Ovechkin has scored 18 goals in 22 games to climb within 24 of breaking Wayne Gretzky’s League record of 894 goals heading into a visit from the Rangers at Capital One Arena on Saturday (12 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN, TVAS).

“The new guys have come in and fit in really well, which I think is a testament to them,” Capitals general manager Chris Patrick told NHL.com. “I also think it’s a testament to our leadership group and the veteran guys that were here making them feel really welcome and getting them integrated into the team really fast. That’s why I think we had the good start that we did.”

Having a stronger lineup around him has benefited Ovechkin, who continues to defy his birth certificate in his 20th NHL season. The 39-year-old left wing has three goals in four games since returning from his injury, and 16 goals in his past 15 games dating to a two-goal effort in a 5-3 victory against New York on Oct. 29.

“A guy his age scoring at the rate he’s scoring just doesn’t happen,” Patrick said. “Yeah, he’s not 25-year-old Alex Ovechkin anymore, but the goal scoring is hard to replace. And just the energy he brings to the room and to the group, when he was missing and not in the every-day swing of things with the injury, you could feel a little bit of an absence there. So it’s huge having him back. It’s fun to watch. Hopefully, he can keep this pace going.”