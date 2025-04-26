Montembeault leaves Game 3 for Canadiens for undisclosed reasons

Goalie replaced by rookie Dobes in 2nd period against Capitals

Sam Montembeault injury April 25

© David Kirouac/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

By Dan Rosen
@drosennhl NHL.com Senior Writer

MONTREAL -- Montreal Canadiens goalie Sam Montembeault left in the second period of Game 3 of the Eastern Conference First Round against the Washington Capitals at Bell Centre on Friday.

Montembeault was replaced by Jakub Dobes with 8:21 remaining in the second and the game tied 2-2. The Canadiens have not yet issued an update on Montembeault's status or the reason why he was replaced.

Montembeault was seen talking with Jim Ramsay, who is Montreal's director of sports medicine and performance, during a television timeout that occurred with 8:21 remaining. He came out of the game during that timeout and was replaced by Dobes.

Montembeault allowed two goals on 13 shots in Game 3. He allowed five goals on 63 shots (.921 save percentage) in Games 1 and 2 on the road.

In the regular season, Montembeault went 31-24-7 with a 2.82 goals-against average, .902 save percentage and four shutouts in an NHL career-high 62 games (60 starts).

Dobes, a 23-year-old rookie, was 7-4-3 with a 2.74 GAA, .909 save percentage and one shutout in 16 games (15 starts) in the regular season.

Washington leads the best-of-7 series 2-0.

Latest News

Golden Knights at Wild, Western Conference 1st Round Game 4 preview

Short Shifts Power Rankings: April 25

Capitals at Canadiens, Eastern Conference 1st Round Game 3 preview

Golden Knights not worried entering Game 4 against Wild

Keeper of the Cup lookalike contest to be held at Hockey Hall of Fame

Maple Leafs hope to show killer instinct in Game 4, finish sweep of Senators

Kings at Oilers, Western Conference 1st Round Game 3 preview

Landeskog to get larger role for Avalanche in Game 4 against Stars

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Cousins, Senators fined for actions prior to Game 3 against Maple Leafs

NHL Green essay: Outdoor rinks at risk despite cold winter of 2024-25

Ekblad 'can't wait' to return from 20-game suspension for Panthers in Game 3

Barkov questionable for Panthers against Lightning in Game 3

Pickard to start for Oilers against Kings in Game 3 of Western 1st Round

Hurricanes at Devils, Eastern Conference 1st Round Game 3 preview

Jets look to rebound in Game 4 of 1st round after Blues’ dominant win

Seguin quickly paying dividends for Stars heading to Game 4 vs. Avalanche

'NHL Fantasy Stars' game launches for 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs