Montembeault leaves Game 3 for Canadiens for undisclosed reasons

MONTREAL -- Montreal Canadiens goalie Sam Montembeault left in the second period of Game 3 of the Eastern Conference First Round against the Washington Capitals at Bell Centre on Friday.

Montembeault was replaced by Jakub Dobes with 8:21 remaining in the second and the game tied 2-2. The Canadiens have not yet issued an update on Montembeault's status or the reason why he was replaced.

Montembeault was seen talking with Jim Ramsay, who is Montreal's director of sports medicine and performance, during a television timeout that occurred with 8:21 remaining. He came out of the game during that timeout and was replaced by Dobes.

Montembeault allowed two goals on 13 shots in Game 3. He allowed five goals on 63 shots (.921 save percentage) in Games 1 and 2 on the road.

In the regular season, Montembeault went 31-24-7 with a 2.82 goals-against average, .902 save percentage and four shutouts in an NHL career-high 62 games (60 starts).

Dobes, a 23-year-old rookie, was 7-4-3 with a 2.74 GAA, .909 save percentage and one shutout in 16 games (15 starts) in the regular season.

Washington leads the best-of-7 series 2-0.