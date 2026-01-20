Coach’s Challenge: WSH @ COL – 11:05 of the Third Period

NHL-Shield

Challenge Initiated By: Washington

Type of Challenge: Goaltender Interference

Result: Call on the ice is overturned – No Goal Colorado

Explanation: The play on the ice was challenged under Rule 38 – Coach’s Challenge. Rule 38.1 states, “In all Coach’s Challenge situations, the original call on the ice will be overturned if, and only if, a conclusive and irrefutable determination can be made on the basis of video evidence that the original call on the ice was clearly not correct. If a review is not conclusive and/or there is any doubt whatsoever as to whether the call on the ice was correct, the original call on the ice will be confirmed.”

Video review determined Colorado’s Martin Necas made contact with goaltender Charlie Lindgren’s stick and impaired his ability to play his position prior to Cale Makar’s goal. The decision was made in accordance with Rule 69.1, which states in part, “Goals should be disallowed only if: (1) an attacking player, either by his positioning or by contact, impairs the goalkeeper’s ability to move freely within his crease or defend his goal.”

Latest News

NHL Status Report: Wilson misses 8th straight game for Capitals

Dewar scores twice, Penguins defeat Kraken

MacKinnon has 3 points, leads Avalanche past Capitals

Andersson traded to Golden Knights by Flames

TNT broadcast shows Lundqvist with young Bussi in Rangers jersey

Foote receives support as Canucks coach from GM despite struggles

Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 Buzz

Tkachuk makes season debut for Panthers against Sharks

Hall's life, memories of Montreal Forum connect once more during funeral

Fantasy hockey keeper / dynasty rankings

Tkachuk reps University of Miami before National Championship

Jarvis breaks tie in 3rd period, Hurricanes defeat Sabres

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Greatest Save Candidate: Bussi leaves fans stunned with save against Sabres

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Toews return to Chicago with Jets will be 'weird situation'

Sherwood traded to Sharks by Canucks

NHL On Tap: Toews returns to Chicago for 1st time