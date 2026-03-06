Panarin scores 1st goal for Kings in win against Islanders

Panarin, who also had an assist, has five points (one goal, four assists) in five games since being acquired from the New York Rangers on Feb. 4. Smith was coaching in his second game since he took over on an interim basis after Jim Hiller was fired on Sunday.

Anze Kopitar had an assist in his 1,500th NHL game, and Adrian Kempe and Mikey Anderson each had a goal and an assist for the Kings (25-22-14), who won for the second time in eight games (2-5-1). Darcy Kuemper made 31 saves, and Brandt Clarke had two assists.

“Every time you have a coaching change, you got to look yourself in the mirror, too,” Kopitar said. “Obviously, we haven’t been performing up to our standards, and we have 20-plus games to salvage the season and squeak into the playoffs. It’s all or nothing now, and we got to play with desperation, and I think we’ve been showing that on the ice.”

Adam Pelech had a short-handed goal, Bo Horvat and Emil Heineman also scored, and Ilya Sorokin made 30 saves for the Islanders (35-23-5), who were playing the second game of a back-to-back after losing 5-1 at the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday.

“We weren’t closing quick enough in our own end,” Horvat said. “They were getting on us, they were getting on our 'D.' Our forwards weren’t closing quick enough. ... Sorokin made some unbelievable saves there in the first period or it could have been a lot worse.”

Panarin gave the Kings a 1-0 lead at 3:17 of the first period. Kopitar won a battle along the right boards with Matthew Schaefer and sent a cross-ice pass to a wide-open Panarin, who took his time before beating Sorokin blocker side from the bottom of the left circle.

“[Panarin has] been solid, obviously,” Kopitar said. "Gave us a spark on the power play, which is always welcome, and we’ve been making some plays, spending more time in the O-zone, so that’s certainly a positive.”