CAPITALS (10-10-0) at BRUINS (14-7-1)

7 p.m. ET; MNMT, NESN

Capitals projected lineup

Aliaksei Protas -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Alex Tuch

Alex Ovechkin -- Dylan Strome -- Anthony Beauvillier

Ryan Leonard -- Boone Jenner -- Tom Wilson

Jordan Kyrou -- Ilya Protas -- Justin Sourdif

Jakob Chychrun -- Matt Roy

Martin Fehervary -- Timothy Liljegren

Cole Hutson -- Jack St. Ivany

Charlie Lindgren

Logan Thompson

Scratched: Ethen Frank, Ivan Miroshnichenko, Justin Holl

Injured: Rasmus Sandin (knee), Vincent Desharnais (appendectomy)

Bruins projected lineup

Morgan Geekie -- Elias Lindholm -- David Pastrnak

Casey Mittelstadt -- Pavel Zacha -- JJ Peterka

Marat Khusnutdinov -- Fraser Minten -- Matthew Poitras

Tanner Jeannot -- Sean Kuraly -- Mark Kastelic

Hampus Lindholm -- Charlie McAvoy

Nikita Zadorov -- Will Borgen

Mason Lohrei -- Connor Clifton

Jeremy Swayman

Michael DiPietro

Scratched: Frederic Brunet, Jonathan Aspirot, Michael Eyssimont

Injured: James Hagens (back)

Status report

Each team held an optional morning skate. ... The Capitals could have some game-time decision, coach Spencer Carbery said. ... Lindgren will start. ... Hagens will miss his sixth straight game; the forward skated Saturday for the first time since being injured Nov. 5. ... Bruins coach Marco Sturm tweaked his lines, putting Geekie at left wing on the first line with Elias Lindholm in the middle and Pastrnak on the right, and shifting Peterka to right wing on the second line with Mittelstadt on the left and Zacha in the middle.