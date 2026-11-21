CAPITALS (10-10-0) at BRUINS (14-7-1)
7 p.m. ET; MNMT, NESN
Capitals projected lineup
Aliaksei Protas -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Alex Tuch
Alex Ovechkin -- Dylan Strome -- Anthony Beauvillier
Ryan Leonard -- Boone Jenner -- Tom Wilson
Jordan Kyrou -- Ilya Protas -- Justin Sourdif
Jakob Chychrun -- Matt Roy
Martin Fehervary -- Timothy Liljegren
Cole Hutson -- Jack St. Ivany
Charlie Lindgren
Logan Thompson
Scratched: Ethen Frank, Ivan Miroshnichenko, Justin Holl
Injured: Rasmus Sandin (knee), Vincent Desharnais (appendectomy)
Bruins projected lineup
Morgan Geekie -- Elias Lindholm -- David Pastrnak
Casey Mittelstadt -- Pavel Zacha -- JJ Peterka
Marat Khusnutdinov -- Fraser Minten -- Matthew Poitras
Tanner Jeannot -- Sean Kuraly -- Mark Kastelic
Hampus Lindholm -- Charlie McAvoy
Nikita Zadorov -- Will Borgen
Mason Lohrei -- Connor Clifton
Jeremy Swayman
Michael DiPietro
Scratched: Frederic Brunet, Jonathan Aspirot, Michael Eyssimont
Injured: James Hagens (back)
Status report
Each team held an optional morning skate. ... The Capitals could have some game-time decision, coach Spencer Carbery said. ... Lindgren will start. ... Hagens will miss his sixth straight game; the forward skated Saturday for the first time since being injured Nov. 5. ... Bruins coach Marco Sturm tweaked his lines, putting Geekie at left wing on the first line with Elias Lindholm in the middle and Pastrnak on the right, and shifting Peterka to right wing on the second line with Mittelstadt on the left and Zacha in the middle.