Golden Knights will ‘be right back here next season’ following 1st-round exit

Defending Stanley Cup champions come up short after taking 2-0 series lead

vegas_050524

© Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

By Nicholas J. Cotsonika
@cotsonika NHL.com Columnist

DALLAS -- The Vegas Golden Knights will not repeat as Stanley Cup champions, but they are not done. They have contended for the Cup since joining the NHL as an expansion team in 2017-18 and expect to keep contending.

After a 2-1 loss to the Dallas Stars in Game 7 of the Western Conference First Round at American Airlines Center on Sunday, captain Mark Stone said he had no doubt they would be right back in the Stanley Cup Playoffs in 12 months getting ready for another run.

“Last year was the most fun I think all of us have had ever playing the game of hockey, playing in this league for sure,” Stone said. “We want to get back there. It’s not easy to repeat. It doesn’t happen often. But at the same time, we believe that we should be competing for the Stanley Cup every year, so it starts as of Day One of training camp next year. Guys will have good off-seasons, will rest, recover and use this feeling to kind of fuel the fire to put our team back with an opportunity to get where we were last year.”

Stone paused for a moment.

“People will say it’s addicting, and it is,” he continued. “I live for this [stuff]. I think most of us do, right? As a hockey player, this is the most fun time that you’re ever going to have playing hockey. You want to be competing for the Stanley Cup, so when you do lose and get eliminated, it’s hard. It kind of crushes your soul for a couple days. Seeing the next round start, it [stinks]. But yeah, we’ve always been good at having a chip on our shoulder, so we’ve got to use this as another chip.”

Vegas has set a high standard. The Golden Knights have made the playoffs six times in their seven seasons, and this is only the second time they have lost in the first round. Since their inaugural season, they’ve won 57 playoff games, second to the Tampa Bay Lightning (62), and 11 playoff series, second to the Lightning (13).

This team had the potential to repeat, and you could argue it might have -- or at least would have gone on a longer playoff run -- if not for injuries in the regular season. After starting with a seven-game winning streak and 12-game point streak (11-0-1), Vegas ran into injury trouble and ended up with the second wild card in the West, drawing a first-round matchup with Dallas, the top team in the conference.

Injuries helped give the Golden Knights the salary-cap space to add defenseman Noah Hanifin and forwards Tomas Hertl and Anthony Mantha in trades. But Hertl was coming off knee surgery. He was one of nine Vegas players who had surgery this season. After playing six games down the stretch, Hertl jumped into the playoffs on a line with Stone, who had missed the last 26 regular-season games with a lacerated spleen. Although the Golden Knights entered the playoffs with a full lineup, they struggled with chemistry, shuffling forward lines and defense pairs often in the series.

“I think that would be the unfortunate part,” coach Bruce Cassidy said. “They came [back] and we did get healthy enough for the playoffs, so that was the positive, and now you’re trying to get a team up to speed in a hurry, and obviously I didn’t do a good enough job of that. But I mean, that’s a lot of surgeries in one year for guys to overcome, and it defines your game. If we could have built it a little bit better in March and April, maybe it’s a little smoother in the playoff round, but that’s the hand you’re dealt. We needed to be one goal better at the end of the day. That’s it.”

Breaking down the Golden Knights' upcoming offseason

The Golden Knights took a 2-0 lead in this series and were one shot from extending it to 3-0, but the Stars won Game 3 in overtime. Vegas ended up losing three in a row to fall behind 3-2.

“Well, up 2-0, I think it would have been nice to find a way to win one of those three games there,” defenseman Alex Pietrangelo said. “They made some adjustments that I don’t think we adjusted well enough [to] right away, but I mean, that’s on us as players to find a way up 2-0 to get the job done. We made mistakes along the way, but credit to them.”

In the end, the Golden Knights won Game 6 to force Game 7, and Game 7 came down to this: After Vegas forward Jonathan Marchessault hit a post at 14:25 of the first period, forward Wyatt Johnston scored to give Dallas a 1-0 lead at 14:34. After Vegas center Jack Eichel missed an open net with 43 seconds left in the second, Dallas forward Radek Faksa scored what turned out to be the winning goal 44 seconds into the third, whipping a prayer of a backhand shot that glanced off Vegas defenseman Alec Martinez and found the far upper corner of the net.

Each game in the series was decided by one goal, not including empty-netters.

“I think a couple of our players will probably not sleep tonight,” Cassidy said. “It was a hard series. I wish we could have got that break, but it didn’t happen.”

The Golden Knights have tough decisions to make. Mantha, Marchessault, Martinez and forwards Michael Amadio, William Carrier and Chandler Stephenson are all on expiring contracts. But Vegas still has a strong roster and has always been aggressive.

“We’re probably not going to be able to bring everyone back,” Stone said. “It’s just the nature of hockey. It kind of brings tears to your eyes when you realize that you’re not going to be with the same group of guys because you build these bonds, you build these friendships, and then you’ve got to see teammates and friends go.

“But man, I really thought we could have done some damage going forward. I’m sure Dallas wasn’t thrilled to play us in the first round, either. They’re happy to be moving on, and it’s disappointing. But I guess for our organization, fuel the fire. We’ll be ready for September to be right back here next season.”

Related Content

Stars win Game 7, eliminate defending champion Golden Knights

Dallas prevails in Game 7

Golden Knights, Stars shake hands

Stars to play Avalanche in Western 2nd Round

Latest News

Stars win Game 7, eliminate defending champion Golden Knights

Color of Hockey: Lum inspired by playing for China on international stage

Stars to play Avalanche in Western 2nd Round

Fantasy pool rankings: 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs

2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs 2nd-round schedule

2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs 1st-round schedule

Hurricanes' special teams struggles prove costly in Game 1 loss to Rangers

Rangers rely on winning formula to defeat Hurricanes in Game 1 of 2nd round

Zibanejad sparks Rangers to Game 1 win against Hurricanes

2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs: Panthers vs. Bruins Eastern 2nd Round preview

Canucks ‘should embrace’ underdog role against Oilers in West 2nd Round

Panthers ready for ‘great challenge’ of facing Bruins in Eastern 2nd Round

State Your Case: Panthers or Bruins in Eastern 2nd Round of playoffs

Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz: Demko could return for Canucks in Western 2nd Round

Bruins embrace challenge of quick turnaround, facing Panthers in Eastern 2nd Round

Swayman helps Bruins avoid another collapse in Eastern 1st Round

Cheevers expecting 'long, drag-'em out series' between Panthers, Bruins

Barkov, Matthews, Staal named Selke Trophy finalists