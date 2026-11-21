GOLDEN KNIGHTS (13-6-5) at JETS (11-9-3)
7 p.m. ET; SNW, SCRIPPS
Golden Knights projected lineup
Brett Howden -- Jack Eichel -- Mark Stone
Trevor Connelly -- William Karlsson -- Mitch Marner
Ivan Barbashev -- Tomas Hertl -- Victor Olofsson
Marc Gatcomb -- Nic Dowd -- Braeden Bowman
Shea Theodore -- Brayden McNabb
Jeremy Lauzon -- Rasmus Andersson
Parker Wotherspoon -- Dylan Coghlan
Carter Hart
Adin Hill
Scratched: Raphael Lavoie
Injured: Noah Hanifin (undisclosed)
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi
Cole Perfetti -- Brayden Yager -- Dawson Mercer
Morgan Barron -- Adam Lowry -- Viggo Björck
Danny Zhilkin -- Alex Iafallo
Josh Morrissey -- Neal Pionk
Dylan Samberg -- Elias Salomonsson
Henry Thrun -- Mario Ferraro
Tyrel Bauer
Stuart Skinner
Nico Daws
Scratched: Haydn Fleury, Nino Niederreiter, Cole Koepke
Injured: Nick Bjugstad (undisclosed), Vladislav Namestnikov (lower body), Dylan DeMelo lower body), Isak Rosén (upper body)
Status report
Other than Hart starting, the Golden Knights are expected to dress the same lineup they used in a 4-3 shootout loss to the Dallas Stars on Thursday. … The Jets held an optional morning skate. … Winnipeg is expected to dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen; Bauer will enter the lineup and occasionally skate as a forward on the fourth line. … Koepke, a forward, will come out. … Salomonsson is expected to return after missing seven games due to personal reasons. … Namestnikov, a forward, skated with his teammates in a noncontact jersey for the first time Saturday; the forward has missed 17 games. … The Jets placed goalie Clay Stevenson on waivers on Friday.