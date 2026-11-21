GOLDEN KNIGHTS (13-6-5) at JETS (11-9-3)

7 p.m. ET; SNW, SCRIPPS

Golden Knights projected lineup

Brett Howden -- Jack Eichel -- Mark Stone

Trevor Connelly -- William Karlsson -- Mitch Marner

Ivan Barbashev -- Tomas Hertl -- Victor Olofsson

Marc Gatcomb -- Nic Dowd -- Braeden Bowman

Shea Theodore -- Brayden McNabb

Jeremy Lauzon -- Rasmus Andersson

Parker Wotherspoon -- Dylan Coghlan

Carter Hart

Adin Hill

Scratched: Raphael Lavoie

Injured: Noah Hanifin (undisclosed)

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi

Cole Perfetti -- Brayden Yager -- Dawson Mercer

Morgan Barron -- Adam Lowry -- Viggo Björck

Danny Zhilkin -- Alex Iafallo

Josh Morrissey -- Neal Pionk

Dylan Samberg -- Elias Salomonsson

Henry Thrun -- Mario Ferraro

Tyrel Bauer

Stuart Skinner

Nico Daws

Scratched: Haydn Fleury, Nino Niederreiter, Cole Koepke

Injured: Nick Bjugstad (undisclosed), Vladislav Namestnikov (lower body), Dylan DeMelo lower body), Isak Rosén (upper body)

Status report

Other than Hart starting, the Golden Knights are expected to dress the same lineup they used in a 4-3 shootout loss to the Dallas Stars on Thursday. … The Jets held an optional morning skate. … Winnipeg is expected to dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen; Bauer will enter the lineup and occasionally skate as a forward on the fourth line. … Koepke, a forward, will come out. … Salomonsson is expected to return after missing seven games due to personal reasons. … Namestnikov, a forward, skated with his teammates in a noncontact jersey for the first time Saturday; the forward has missed 17 games. … The Jets placed goalie Clay Stevenson on waivers on Friday.