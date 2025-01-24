Stone, Golden Knights hold off Blues to end 4-game skid

Forward has goal, assist, Hertl scores to extend point streak to 7

Golden Knights at Blues | Recap

By Lou Korac
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

ST. LOUIS -- Mark Stone had a goal and an assist to help the Vegas Golden Knights end a four-game losing streak with a 4-2 win against the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center on Thursday.

Victor Olofsson, Pavel Dorofeyev and Tomas Hertl scored for the Golden Knights (30-14-4), who were 0-3-1 in their previous four games and 1-5-1 in their past seven. Ilya Samsonov made 15 saves.

Jordan Kyrou and Robert Thomas scored for the Blues (23-22-4), who had won four of six (4-2-0), including a 5-4 shootout win at Vegas on Monday. Joel Hofer made 27 saves.

Stone gave Vegas a 1-0 lead 19 seconds into the first period, tying for the fifth-fastest goal in franchise history, when he stole a Cam Fowler outlet pass in tight and put a shot past Hofer.

Olofsson made it 2-0 at 8:54 after a Vegas power play expired, taking a pass from Ivan Barbashev in the high slot and snapping a shot off the cross bar and in.

Kyrou cut it to 2-1 at 10:22 on a wrist shot from the right face-off dot off Dylan Holloway’s drop pass after Nicolas Roy lost the puck at the offensive zone blue line.

Dorofeyev’s power-play goal at 6:30 of the second period made it 3-1. He scored on a one-timer from the bottom of the right circle off Stone’s pass from the opposite side of the goal line.

Thomas cut it to 3-2 at 16:34 of the third period with Hofer pulled for the extra attacker, finishing off a rebound of a Pavel Buchnevich shot from the left circle.

Hertl scored into an empty net at 19:33 for the 4-2 final. He extended his point streak to seven games (six goals, five assists).

Latest News

2025 NHL Draft Diary: Porter Martone

Stars’ Oettinger motivated to be No. 1 goalie for U.S. at 4 Nations Face-Off

Gretzky’s road to hockey immortality started on backyard rink

Unmasked: Goalies trying to cope with extended screen time

Vejmelka makes 26 saves, Utah Hockey Club shuts out Wild

Andersen earns 300th win, Hurricanes rally past Blue Jackets

Rangers score 6 straight, top Flyers to extend point streak to 10

Larkin helps Red Wings defeat Canadiens to end 3-game skid

Korpisalo shuts out former team, Bruins top Senators

NHL Buzz: Dobson out week to week for Islanders

Mexican-American coach Treviño educating hockey prospects

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Martinook discusses Hurricanes, Brind'Amour on 'NHL Unscripted' podcast

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Lundell talks Finland-Sweden rivalry at 4 Nations Face-Off on '@TheRink' podcast

Detroit Red Wings Quarter-Century Teams unveiled

Kaprizov to return to lineup for Wild against Utah

'NHL Fantasy on Ice' podcast available now