Stone, Golden Knights hold off Blues to end 4-game skid

Victor Olofsson, Pavel Dorofeyev and Tomas Hertl scored for the Golden Knights (30-14-4), who were 0-3-1 in their previous four games and 1-5-1 in their past seven. Ilya Samsonov made 15 saves.

Jordan Kyrou and Robert Thomas scored for the Blues (23-22-4), who had won four of six (4-2-0), including a 5-4 shootout win at Vegas on Monday. Joel Hofer made 27 saves.

Stone gave Vegas a 1-0 lead 19 seconds into the first period, tying for the fifth-fastest goal in franchise history, when he stole a Cam Fowler outlet pass in tight and put a shot past Hofer.

Olofsson made it 2-0 at 8:54 after a Vegas power play expired, taking a pass from Ivan Barbashev in the high slot and snapping a shot off the cross bar and in.

Kyrou cut it to 2-1 at 10:22 on a wrist shot from the right face-off dot off Dylan Holloway’s drop pass after Nicolas Roy lost the puck at the offensive zone blue line.

Dorofeyev’s power-play goal at 6:30 of the second period made it 3-1. He scored on a one-timer from the bottom of the right circle off Stone’s pass from the opposite side of the goal line.

Thomas cut it to 3-2 at 16:34 of the third period with Hofer pulled for the extra attacker, finishing off a rebound of a Pavel Buchnevich shot from the left circle.

Hertl scored into an empty net at 19:33 for the 4-2 final. He extended his point streak to seven games (six goals, five assists).