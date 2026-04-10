Golden Knights edged by Kraken in shootout, lose first game under new coach Tortorella

Stone gave the Golden Knights a 1-0 lead at 10:04 of the first period, gathering a pass from Rasmus Andersson in the slot and lifting a wrist shot past Daccord's glove for his 25th of the season.

Stone scored again on a power play just 55 seconds into the second period, backhanding a loose puck in the crease at the right post.

“For the most part of the game, I liked our intentions and the way we were trying to play,” Howden said. “And we got a point, which is huge.”

McCann cut the deficit to 2-1 with a power-play goal at 17:54. Dunn fed a pass to McCann at the top of the right face-off circle, where his one-timer went in off the right post for his 20th of the season.

“I was talking to (assistant coach Chris Taylor) a lot about passing up good shots, and I feel like I can beat goalies clean sometimes,” McCann said. “And I was able to there.”

Howden made it 3-1 at 1:11 of the third period. Marner’s cross-slot pass tipped off Dorofeyev’s stick and then bounced off Howden’s skate and into an open net.

“Pucks have been going in a little bit lately,” Howden said. “Just trying to, I give cliche answers, but I just try to bring the same gave every night. I try to play an honest game, try to go to the hard areas, go to the net, and especially playing with Mitch, he can see you from anywhere.”

Catton cut the deficit to 3-2 at 6:11 when Adam Larsson’s dump-in attempt hit a stanchion in the right corner and bounced into the slot. Hill had left the crease to stop the puck behind the net, leaving an open net for Catton.

“I don’t know how it ended up on my stick, really,” Catton said of his goal, which came after an unusual bounce off the glass. “So I was kind of surprised, I guess. And then relieved a bit that it went in, too.

“It’s crazy how that works. I’ve had a lot of good looks that haven't gone in, and then I get a really good bounce with an open net. So that one definitely felt good."

McMann tied the game 3-3 at 9:16, snapping a shot from the right circle through a screen over Hill's right shoulder to the far side.

“We were talking about it all game, that that spot of the ice was open, and we were trying to find it and know that that look is there,” McMann said. “So I was like, ‘I'm just going to be dot lane,’ so I think (Jordan Eberle’s) first look was right there. I was in that spot, and he obviously won that battle on the wall, great play by him.”