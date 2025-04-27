Golden Knights return home for Game 5 against Wild hungry for more

LAS VEGAS -- The Vegas Golden Knights will look to continue trending in the right direction in Game 5 of the Western Conference First Round against the Minnesota Wild at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday (9:30 p.m. ET; FDSNNO, SCRIPPS, ESPN, SNE, SN360, TVAS) after they were challenged by coach Bruce Cassidy to get "hungry" and "competitive."

A 4-3 overtime victory in Game 4 at Xcel Energy Center on Saturday tied the best-of-7 series 2-2, Cassidy's message coming after they were defeated 5-2 in Game 2 that preceded a 5-2 loss in Game 3.

"We got more engaged, physical, determined, competitive, hungry, whatever words you want to use," Cassidy said Sunday. "We're getting better, better team in terms of generating, and our power play (2-for-5) did come through for us."

And so did bounces Vegas wasn't getting at the start of the series. Tomas Hertl's goal gave it a 3-2 lead at 10:03 of the third period after getting tangled with Minnesota forward Ryan Hartman in front of the net. Hertl was wrestled to the ground, and Mark Stone's wrist shot hit his leg and rolled past goalie Filip Gustavsson.

Ivan Barbashev won it at 17:26 of overtime by finding the loose puck that deflected off teammate Nicolas Roy and shoveling in a backhand, the Golden Knights taking back home-ice advantage by responding to Jared Spurgeon's game-tying goal at 10:37 of the third.

It was an important win for Vegas, which was outscored 10-4 in the previous two games. In the history of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, 316 of 348 teams (90.8 percent) have gone on to advance holding a 3-1 lead and there have been 590 playoff series in the NHL tied at 2-2, each team winning 295. The Wild have lost two straight postseason series (2022, '23) when leading 2-1. They also won all 31 regular-season games when they took a lead into the third and was the only team in the League not to blow a second-period lead.

They had a 2-1 lead going into third period of Game 4.

"This is a pivotal group for our game to turn it around, kind of just get rewarded for the play that we felt like we were having," Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore said Saturday. "This is a big game for us and it's good to go home.

"We were on our toes the whole night. It seemed like we didn't really fall back, and I didn't think we really gave up much. We're looking to continue that for Game 5."

The Golden Knights made changes for Game 4, inserting Tanner Pearson for Victor Olofsson.

"Both are good players," Cassidy said. "I've liked 'Ole's' game for what he brings. He had some looks. 'Pierce's' a little more straight line. He'd been waiting his turn and working hard. He's just a different player, that was it."

Then in the third, William Karlsson and Jack Eichel were put on a line with Pavel Dorofeyev, Stone moved with Brett Howden and Hertl, and Barbashev with Roy and Reilly Smith.

This left Pearson, Keegan Kolesar and Brandon Saad on the bench for most of the final 10 minutes of the third because nobody could play center among the three.

"In the heat of the moment, you're trying to win a game, especially down a goal in the third," Cassidy said, "so all bets are off on who's going to get an opportunity to get to their game."

Cassidy wouldn't say if he would stick with the lines that ended Game 4 but added that he and the coaching staff will watch the video before talking with the players Monday to see how they feel.

"It's about winning one game," he said. "We started the series with our lines, and I've said this many times: I feel like any line can play against them. If we have to go away from that, well, we'll go away from it."

