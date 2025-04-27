Golden Knights return home for Game 5 against Wild hungry for more

LAS VEGAS -- The Vegas Golden Knights will look to continue trending in the right direction in Game 5 of the Western Conference First Round against the Minnesota Wild at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday (9:30 p.m. ET; FDSNNO, SCRIPPS, ESPN, SNE, SN360, TVAS) after they were challenged by coach Bruce Cassidy to get "hungry" and "competitive."

A 4-3 overtime victory in Game 4 at Xcel Energy Center on Saturday tied the best-of-7 series 2-2, Cassidy's message coming after they were defeated 5-2 in Game 2 that preceded a 5-2 loss in Game 3.

"We got more engaged, physical, determined, competitive, hungry, whatever words you want to use," Cassidy said Sunday. "We're getting better, better team in terms of generating, and our power play (2-for-5) did come through for us."

And so did bounces Vegas wasn't getting at the start of the series. Tomas Hertl's goal gave it a 3-2 lead at 10:03 of the third period after getting tangled with Minnesota forward Ryan Hartman in front of the net. Hertl was wrestled to the ground, and Mark Stone's wrist shot hit his leg and rolled past goalie Filip Gustavsson.

Ivan Barbashev won it at 17:26 of overtime by finding the loose puck that deflected off teammate Nicolas Roy and shoveling in a backhand, the Golden Knights taking back home-ice advantage by responding to Jared Spurgeon's game-tying goal at 10:37 of the third.

It was an important win for Vegas, which was outscored 10-4 in the previous two games. In the history of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, 316 of 348 teams (90.8 percent) have gone on to advance holding a 3-1 lead and there have been 590 playoff series in the NHL tied at 2-2, each team winning 295. The Wild have lost two straight postseason series (2022, '23) when leading 2-1. They also won all 31 regular-season games when they took a lead into the third and was the only team in the League not to blow a second-period lead.