Barbashev scores in OT, Golden Knights defeat Wild in Game 4 

Forward wins it at 17:26 to send series back to Vegas tied 2-2

Golden Knights at Wild | Recap | Round 1, Game 4

By Jessi Pierce
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Ivan Barbashev scored at 17:26 of overtime to give the Vegas Golden Knights a 4-3 win against the Minnesota Wild in Game 4 of the Western Conference First Round at Xcel Energy Center on Saturday.

Reilly Smith drove through the right circle and threw a centering pass to the crease that was deflected by Nicolas Roy before Barbashev found the rebound and shoveled in a backhand.

The best-of-7 series is tied 2-2 with Game 5 in Vegas on Tuesday at 9:30 p.m.

Barbashev, Roy and Tomas Hertl each had a goal and an assist for the Golden Knights, who are the No. 1 seed from the Pacific Division. Adin Hill made 29 saves.

Marco Rossi, Marcus Foligno and Jared Spurgeon scored for the Wild, who are the first wild card from the West. Filip Gustavsson made 42 saves.

Shea Theodore gave the Golden Knights a 1-0 lead at 6:47 of the first period with a wrist shot from the point on the power play.

Rossi tied it 1-1 at 10:43, taking a backhanded pass from Justin Brazeau below the goal line and beating Hill with a snap shot from the low slot.

Foligno put Minnesota ahead 2-1 at 1:24 of the second period when he backhanded in the rebound of Ryan Hartman’s initial shot from the slot.

Roy tied it 2-2 at 4:50 of the third period during a four-minute power play, finding a loose puck in the slot and scoring with a wrist shot .

Hertl gave Vegas a 3-2 lead at 10:03. He got tangled with Hartman in front of the net and was wrestled to the ground but was able to redirect Mark Stone’s wrist shot past Gustavsson.

Spurgeon responded 54 seconds later to tie it 3-3 at 10:57 with a wraparound for his first goal of the series.

Hill kept it 3-3, denying Yakov Trenin on the breakaway at 11:29.

