Panthers focus on tighter defense, better start vs. Maple Leafs in Game 5

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- It was a joke. It also was not a joke.

Before Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Second Round against the Toronto Maple Leafs, Florida Panthers coach Paul Maurice was asked what he was looking for at the start from his team.

“Not a goal against,” he said.

The Maple Leafs had scored 33 seconds into Game 1 and 23 seconds into Game 3, putting the Panthers on the wrong foot from not long after puck drop.

So for Florida to put together the defensive effort it has built a winning pedigree on, it needed not to fall behind immediately.

“I think you saw it in Game 3,” Maurice said, of the defensive tide turning. “There’s a piece of that that came through in Game 3 after the first period, I thought. Some of it is -- I joked about it -- but getting through the first 35 seconds without giving up a goal has a pretty strong impact on how you feel the game’s going.

“Confidence is built in each game, or lost in each game, and you’re constantly trying to feel good about yourself and your game. But [darn], that’s a tough way to start two of those three games. So we were a little behind it.”

Not so in Game 4, a 2-0 victory that evened the best-of-7 series 2-2.

And partially as a result, the defensive effort the Panthers demonstrated in that game was what they had been trying to find since the start of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, and it's what they'll shoot for again in Game 5 at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on Wednesday (7 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, ESPN).

Finding that defensive game had been made more difficult by the type of teams Florida was facing in the playoffs; the Tampa Bay Lightning and Maple Leafs have some similarities in how they approach producing offense, and which were not necessarily optimal matchups for the Panthers.