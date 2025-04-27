Golden Knights lean on playoff experience to secure Game 4 win against Wild

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The fingerprints of the veteran players from the Vegas Golden Knights were all over a 4-3 overtime win against the Minnesota Wild in Game 4 of the Western Conference First Round at Xcel Energy Center on Saturday.

Ivan Barbashev scored the winning goal with 2:34 remaining in overtime to even the best-of-7 series at 2-2.

“Our guys have been there and done that,” Vegas coach Bruce Cassidy said. “I think they knew we were getting better as the game went on, so that's part of the mental part. Don't try to do it yourself.”

Now, this series is a best-of-3, with the Golden Knights reclaiming home ice. Game 5 is at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday (9:30 p.m. ET; ESPN, SNE, SN360, TVAS)

It’s hard to put in perspective how important this win was for Vegas, which had been outscored 10-4 in the past two games.

In the history of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, 316 of 348 teams (90.8 percent) have gone on to advance if they can get a 3-1 lead.

Minnesota, which had won all 31 regular-season games in which it took a lead into the third period and was the only team in the League not to blow a second-period lead, was one goal away from that elimination-game stranglehold. And, they had a 2-1 lead going into the final 20 minutes.

Then they didn’t.

Thanks in huge part to the core of the Vegas Golden Knights 2023 Stanley Cup team, which beat the Florida Panthers for the franchise’s first championship.