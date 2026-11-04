Hertl's late power-play goal lifts Golden Knights past Penguins

Forward scores with 35 seconds left for Vegas, which was 1-3-2 in previous five games

Golden Knights at Penguins | Recap

By Wes Crosby
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

PITTSBURGH -- Tomas Hertl scored his second goal of the game with 35 seconds remaining in the third period, helping the Vegas Golden Knights win 3-2 against the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena on Tuesday.

Hertl scored the deciding goal on a power play with a quick wrist shot in the crease off a pass from Mark Stone.

Trevor Connelly also scored, Jack Eichel had two assists, and Adin Hill made 23 saves for the Golden Knights (10-5-2), who had lost five of six (1-3-2), including 3-2 in a shootout at the Boston Bruins on Monday. 

Tommy Novak had a goal and an assist, Kaedan Korczak had two assists, and Rickard Rakell scored for the Penguins (5-8-2), who have lost three in a row (0-2-1). Arturs Silovs made 20 saves. 

Hertl put Vegas ahead 1-0 on a power play at 16:36 of the first period. After a shot from Mitch Marner went between his legs in the slot, Hertl scored with a backhand on the rebound.

With the assist, Marner extended his personal point streak to 11 games (16 points; one goal, 15 assists). He missed two games on Oct. 22 and 24 to attend the birth of his son. 

Novak tied it 1-1 on the first shot on goal of the third period at 1:09, spinning at the top of the crease to tap a loose puck past Hill after a point shot from Korczak deflected off Eichel's stick.

Rakell gave Pittsburgh a 2-1 lead at 9:58 with a wrist shot at the left post after Novak drove around Marner for a pass through the crease. 

Connelly then scored on a breakaway, tying it 2-2 at 11:19 by going backhand to forehand for a wrist shot around Silovs' right pad. 

The Penguins didn't have a shot on goal on a 5-on-3 power play that lasted 1:22 after Vegas defenseman Brayden McNabb was called for high-sticking Sidney Crosby at 16:35.

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