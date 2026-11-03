Klapka has two points, Flames edge Sharks

Stromgren gets first NHL goal for Calgary; Sharks have lost four of five

CGY@SJS: Klapka puts Flames on top in opening period

By Max Miller
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

SAN JOSE -- Adam Klapka had a goal and an assist as the Calgary Flames beat the San Jose Sharks 2-1 at SAP Center on Monday.

William Stromgren scored his first NHL goal for the Flames (7-8-0), who have won two of their past three games. It was Stromgren's fourth career game and first appearance of the 2026-27 season. Dustin Wolf made 26 saves.

Sam Dickinson scored the only goal for the Sharks (7-8-1), who have lost four of their past five games (1-4-0). Yaroslav Askarov made 20 saves. Dickinson's goal was the second of his career, with his first coming exactly one year ago against the Detroit Red Wings on Nov. 2, 2025.

Klapka gave the Flames a 1-0 lead at 14:36 of the first period. San Jose defenseman Nolan Allan tried to pass the puck through the middle, but Klapka picked the pass off, and his wrist shot from the slot beat Askarov by the glove.

Stromgren scored to make it 2-0 at 9:14 of the third period. Klapka was able to slide the puck from the right corner to Stromgren in front, and after his first shot was stopped, he put the rebound in over Askarov's blocker.

Dickinson made it 2-1 at 11:57. After a scramble around the top of the crease, Dickinson was able to find the loose puck and fire a shot over Wolf's blocker.

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