NHL Status Report: Malkin out for Penguins against Golden Knights

Pittsburgh Penguins

Evgeni Malkin was on the ice for the Penguins’ optional morning skate ahead of their game against the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, SCRIPPS, TVAS) but will not play because of a lower-body injury. The forward did not practice Monday and is considered day to day. Malkin, who played 17:54 in a 5-4 loss at the Montreal Canadiens on Oct. 31, ranks second for Pittsburgh with 11 points (six goals, five assists) in 13 games. … Justin Brazeau has returned from a conditioning loan after two games with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey League (one assist) and will be available to make his NHL season debut. The forward sustained a lower-body injury in a preseason game on Sept. 21. "It's good to kind of get the rust off for a couple games,” Brazeau said Monday. “It's obviously been a while since I've been in a game, so yeah, went well.” ... Kaedan Korczak (lower body) also skated in the morning on Tuesday after not practicing Monday; he is also day to day but could be available against Vegas. The defenseman has six assists in 14 games while averaging 18:21 of ice time. Defenseman Jake Livanavage was recalled from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. … Forward Elmer Soderblom (upper body) has been downgraded to week to week after initially being day to day. Soderblom, who has one assist in six games, is on injured reserve.