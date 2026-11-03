Welcome to the NHL Status Report. Here is the latest lineup/injury news around the NHL.
NHL Status Report: Malkin out for Penguins against Golden Knights
Suzuki to miss sixth straight for Canadiens; Tavares now day to day for Maple Leafs
© Tim Austen/Getty Images
Pittsburgh Penguins
Evgeni Malkin was on the ice for the Penguins’ optional morning skate ahead of their game against the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, SCRIPPS, TVAS) but will not play because of a lower-body injury. The forward did not practice Monday and is considered day to day. Malkin, who played 17:54 in a 5-4 loss at the Montreal Canadiens on Oct. 31, ranks second for Pittsburgh with 11 points (six goals, five assists) in 13 games. … Justin Brazeau has returned from a conditioning loan after two games with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey League (one assist) and will be available to make his NHL season debut. The forward sustained a lower-body injury in a preseason game on Sept. 21. "It's good to kind of get the rust off for a couple games,” Brazeau said Monday. “It's obviously been a while since I've been in a game, so yeah, went well.” ... Kaedan Korczak (lower body) also skated in the morning on Tuesday after not practicing Monday; he is also day to day but could be available against Vegas. The defenseman has six assists in 14 games while averaging 18:21 of ice time. Defenseman Jake Livanavage was recalled from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. … Forward Elmer Soderblom (upper body) has been downgraded to week to week after initially being day to day. Soderblom, who has one assist in six games, is on injured reserve.
Montreal Canadiens
Nick Suzuki (upper body) will miss his sixth straight game for the Canadiens, who host the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, TSN3). The center and Montreal captain practiced Monday but remained on the ice for additional work after the morning skate Tuesday. Suzuki has 12 points (five goals, seven assists) in nine games this season.
Fantasy Hockey Rankings and Picks
NHL.com has fantasy hockey player rankings, projections, essential lists and podcast analysis.
Toronto Maple Leafs
John Tavares has been upgraded to day to day by the Maple Leafs after he returned to practice Monday for the first time since sustaining a lower-body injury Oct. 15, a 5-4 overtime loss to the Buffalo Sabres. The center had been week to week since he left in the third period following a collision with Sabres forward Josh Norris. Tavares is expected to miss his eighth straight game when Toronto opens a six-game homestand against the Utah Mammoth on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; TSN4, Utah16, Mammoth+), but he could return when it continues against Montreal on Saturday.
St. Louis Blues
Colton Parayko (upper body) is day to day for the Blues and not expected to play at the New York Rangers on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; BN+, STLNHL, MSG). The defenseman missed a 5-4 win against the Detroit Red Wings on Oct. 31 after departing for a portion of the first period of a 4-1 victory against the Boston Bruins two nights earlier. Parayko returned to finish the game and played 17:31. He has four assists in 13 games and averages 20:49 of ice time. … Ross Johnston (lower body) took line rushes at the morning skate and could play for the first time since Oct. 15. The forward has one assist in six games.
Dallas Stars
Radek Faksa (lower body) is likely to return for the Stars at the Washington Capitals on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; Prime Video, MNMT). The forward has missed their past four games since leaving in the third period of a 3-2 overtime win against the Jets on Oct. 22. “Luckily, it wasn’t too long, but still when you miss the game speed and stuff like that, it’s hard to come back. But on the other side, I’m happy I’m back and excited to play again.” Faksa has one assist in 10 games this season.
NHL EDGE: Advanced Stats for Everyone.
The next generation of advanced stats is here. Explore daily infographics, all-new zone maps, player & team comparisons and deep-dive details based on our exclusive, cutting-edge Player & Puck Tracking technology and data.
Utah Mammoth
Kailer Yamamoto (upper body) is day to day and questionable for the Mammoth at Toronto on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; TSN4, Utah16, Mammoth+). The forward missed a 6-3 loss at the Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday after playing 15:19 in a 4-3 overtime win at Pittsburgh on Oct. 29. Yamamoto has seven points (three goals, four assists) in nine games.
Anaheim Ducks
A.J. Greer (upper body) was placed on injured reserve by the Ducks on Monday. The forward took a high hit from Dylan Cozens with 9:02 left in the third period of Anaheim's 6-3 win against the Ottawa Senators on Sunday. Greer was down on the ice for a few seconds and went after Cozens when he got back up. He did not take another shift. Greer has six points (four goals, two assists) in 13 games this season. Anaheim recalled left wing Nico Myatovic from San Diego of the AHL prior to its game at the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday (9 p.m. ET; SNP, Prime Video).
Edmonton Oilers
Isaac Howard will be out ‘a couple weeks,” Oilers coach Mike Babcock said before their game at the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday (7:30 p.m. ET; Disney+, HULU, ESPN+, SNW, SNO, SNE). The forward was injured in a collision with New York Islanders forward Emil Heineman during a 4-0 win on Oct. 31 and will miss his second straight game. Heineman was given a major penalty for kneeing and a game misconduct on the play. Howard has three points (one goal, two assists) in 13 games this season.
Buffalo Sabres
Alex Lyon (upper body), Conor Timmins (lower body), Jiri Kulich (concussion protocol) and Justin Danforth (upper body) each practiced with the Sabres on Monday. Lyon, a goalie, and Timmons, a defenseman, have yet to play because of injures sustained during the preseason. Buffalo coach Lindy Ruff said Tuesday that Lyon is "close to being ready." Kulich, a forward, left practice on Oct. 23 after taking a puck to the face; Danforth, a forward, hasn’t played since Oct. 17. He was placed on injured reserve Oct. 29. … Center Konsta Helenius (upper body) is week to week, Ruff said. Helenius played 11:44 in a 2-0 win at the San Jose Sharks on Oct. 27. He has three points (one goal, two assists) in 11 games. … … Forward Zach Benson returned to practice Tuesday after missing practice Monday for maintenance and will play against the Senators on Wednesday (7:30 p.m. ET; MSG-B, Prime).
The NHL App is Your Home for Hockey
Dive in with new Player Pages and Stats experiences that incorporate EDGE Advanced Stats; "How to Watch" to help navigate your tune-in choices; Live Activities/Live Updates to set-and-forget for as many teams as you want, plus a whole lot more.