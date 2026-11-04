Point gets first multigoal game of season, Lightning edge Red Wings

Kucherov has two assists for Tampa Bay; Gibson leaves with injury for Detroit

Red Wings at Lightning | Recap

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

TAMPA -- Brayden Point scored twice for his first multigoal game of the season, and the Tampa Bay Lightning defeated the Detroit Red Wings 4-2 at Benchmark International Arena on Tuesday.

Anthony Cirelli scored, and Nikita Kucherov had two assists for the Lightning (9-3-2), who had lost three of four (1-1-2) but are 7-0-0 at home this season. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 19 saves.

J.T. Compher had a goal and an assist for the Red Wings (7-6-3), who were coming off a 5-3 win against the Florida Panthers on Monday. John Gibson allowed two goals on 13 shots before leaving with an upper-body injury after the first period. Daniil Tarasov made 12 saves in relief.

Point gave the Lightning a 1-0 lead with a power-play goal at 7:54 of the first period. He partially fanned on a one-timer from the slot off a slap-pass from Kucherov, but the puck still slid five-hole on Gibson.

Point then extended Tampa Bay's lead to 2-0 at 13:01, this time burying a one-timer from the edge of the right circle off another setup by Kucherov.

Cirelli made it 3-0 at 8:41 of the second period, scoring from the low slot off a touch feed from Gage Goncalves after J.J. Moser passed down low while falling to the ice.

Lucas Raymond scored for Detroit to make it 3-1 at 10:23. He left a drop pass for Compher behind the net, took a return feed in the left circle, and beat Vasilevskiy glove side.

Compher cut it to 3-2 with a power-play goal at 5:29 of the third period, scoring with a shot from the right circle that deflected off of Vasilevskiy's glove before sneaking five-hole.

Ryan McDonagh scored on an empty-net goal with one second remaining for the 4-2 final.

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