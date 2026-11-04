Schmaltz breaks tie in third, Mammoth edge Maple Leafs

After Sergei Bobrovsky stretched to his left to make a pad save on Clayton Keller’s one-timer, Schmaltz poked in the rebound which laid loose in the crease to put Utah up 3-2.

Keller had three assists, and Dylan Guenther and Andrew Peeke also scored for the Mammoth (10-6-0), who have alternated wins and losses for their past nine games. Mikhail Sergachev had two assists and Sebastian Cossa made 27 saves.

Jack Roslovic scored twice and Auston Matthews had two assists for the Maple Leafs (8-7-2), who are 1-3-0 in their past four. Bobrovsky made 33 saves.

Guenther put the Mammoth up 1-0 at 19:47 on the power play when he took a pass from Sergachev and shot through traffic past Bobrovsky’s blocker from the top of the right face-off circle.

Roslovic tied it 1-1 at 10:20 of the second period. After Matthews created a turnover behind the net, he swung the puck into the slot to Roslovic, who shot over Cossa’s glove from the top of the left circle. The goal extended Roslovic’s point streak to seven games.

The Mammoth went up 2-1 at 13:42 of the second period. Bobrovsky made a left pad save on Keller, but the rebound bounced to Peeke, who shot from just inside the blue line.

Utah appeared to make it 3-1 at 17:20 but the goal was disallowed after it was determined that Barrett Hayton had interfered with Bobrovsky in the goal crease.

The Maple Leafs tied it 2-2 at 9:05 of the third period when Roslovic took a pass from Matthews at the blue line and skated in alone to tuck a backhand deke past Cossa’s blocker.