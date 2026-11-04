Boldy, Wild run point streak to six with win against Flyers

Forward gets goal, assist in Minnesota’s fifth straight road win; Philadelphia is 1-3-1 in past five

Wild at Flyers | Recap

By Adam Kimelman
@NHLAdamK NHL.com Deputy Managing Editor

PHILADELPHIA -- Matt Boldy had a goal and an assist and the Minnesota Wild extended their point streak to six games with a 4-2 win against the Philadelphia Flyers at Xfinity Mobile Arena on Tuesday.

Michael McCarron, Joel Eriksson Ek and Danila Yurov scored for Minnesota (11-3-3), which is 5-0-1 in its past six, and won its fifth straight on the road. Jesper Wallstedt made 23 saves.

Tyson Foerster and Denver Barkey scored for Philadelphia (4-9-4). Dan Vladar made 18 saves. The Flyers are 1-3-1 in their past five games.

The Wild took the lead with goals 31 seconds apart in the first period.

Boldy made it 1-0 at 4:06 when his shot from the high slot beat Vladar past his blocker.

McCarron put the Wild ahead 2-0 at 4:37. Blake Coleman's backhand pass from behind the Flyers net bounced off the skate of Philadelphia forward Porter Martone to McCarron in front of the net.

Eriksson Ek pushed the advantage to 3-0 42 seconds into the second period. Flyers defenseman Jamie Drysdale hit the referee with an attempted outlet pass and the puck stayed in the zone. Vladar stopped Boldy's shot from the left circle, but kicked the rebound to Eriksson Ek, who scored from in front.

Foerster made it 3-1 at 14:24 when he redirected Drysdale's shot from the top of the offensive zone.

Barkey scored a power-play goal on a one-timer from the slot at 1:48 of the third period to make it 3-2.

Yurov made it 4-2 with an empty-net goal at 18:36.

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