Nugent-Hopkins set to make Oilers history, can ‘feel the love’ of teammates

NEWARK, N.J. – Ryan Nugent-Hopkins felt the significance of his next game and the milestone it represents for the Edmonton Oilers when he saw his teammates Tuesday morning.

There they were, all wearing T-shirts that depicted the Oilers forward with a mullet, smoking a cigarette, wearing a short-sleeve camo shirt, and with a tattoo on his arm.

On the shirt were the words “1038 games Most Games Played as an Edmonton Oiler.”

Nugent-Hopkins will hit that mark Tuesday when the Oilers play the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center on Tuesday (7:30 p.m. ET; Disney+, HULU, ESPN+, SNW, SNO, SNE).

The 32-year-old forward, selected by Edmonton with the No. 1 pick in the 2011 NHL Draft, will pass Kevin Lowe, who played 1,037 games during his 15 seasons with Edmonton.

They are the two to have played at least 1,000 games for the Oilers.

"I'm very lucky and fortunate to have been able to hit this milestone with this team," Nugent-Hopkins said Tuesday. "It really is a testament to a lot of these guys in this room, and not just the players but the staff, the trainers that have been here for my entire career."

After showing him the T-shirts, the Oilers played him a video celebrating his career.

"I feel the love," Nugent-Hopkins said. "Having a video that they shared with me was definitely special. To have experienced a lot of these games with a few of the guys in here, it's pretty special. I'm very lucky and fortunate to have been able to hit this milestone with this team."