Coyle has four points, Blue Jackets ease past Avalanche

Olivier gets goal, two assists in win; Colorado winning streak ends at three

Avalanche at Blue Jackets | Recap

By Craig Merz
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

COLUMBUS -- Charlie Coyle scored twice and tied his NHL career high with four points for the Columbus Blue Jackets, who had a four-goal second period in a 7-2 win against the Colorado Avalanche at Nationwide Arena on Tuesday.

Mathieu Olivier had a goal and two assists, Valeri Nichushkin and Cole Sillinger each had a goal and an assist, and Zach Werenski added two assists for the Blue Jackets (6-7-0), who had lost two straight. Cam Talbot made 27 saves.

Cale Makar had a goal and an assist, and Nathan MacKinnon had two assists for the Avalanche (9-6-1), who had won their previous three, including a 5-2 victory at the Chicago Blackhawks on Monday.

Scott Wedgewood allowed four goals on nine shots in 27:20 before being relieved by Mackenzie Blackwood, who made 12 saves.

Olivier scored 28 seconds into the first period to make it 1-0 for Columbus on the rebound of a Coyle shot.

Ivan Provorov increased the lead to 2-0 at 7:37 with a power-play goal from the point through traffic. Nichushkin assisted on the goal in his first game against the Avalanche since they traded him to the Blue Jackets on June 25 after 404 games with Colorado.

Makar cut it to 2-1 at 10:57 with a one-timer from low in the right circle after a cross-ice pass from McKinnon.

The Blue Jackets scored four times in an 8:23 span of the second period.

Jake Christiansen made it 3-1 at 4:19 with a shot from the top of the left circle after an Olivier pass.

Sillinger extended the lead to 4-1 at 7:20, chasing Wedgewood. The forward needed two backhand whacks to score from the left side after getting the rebound of a Werenski shot from the point.

Coyle pushed it to 5-1 at 12:03, and Nichushkin powered a shot past Blackwood on the rush to make it 6-1 at 12:42.

Nazem Kadri pulled Colorado within 6-2 at 16:35 with a 5-on-3 power-play goal.

Coyle scored again at 11:21 of the third period for the 7-2 final.

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