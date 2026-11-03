There are 11 games on the NHL schedule for Tuesday. Here are five things to watch, along with the complete game schedule.
NHL On Tap: McDavid puts point streak with Oilers up against Hellebuyck, Devils
Crosby can pass Dionne on all-time scoring list; Hurricanes look to continue road success
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McDavid vs. Hellebuyck
Connor McDavid is off to a historic start for the Edmonton Oilers. Can he keep it going against Connor Hellebuyck and the New Jersey Devils (7:30 p.m. ET; Disney+, HULU, ESPN+, SNW, SNO, SNE)? McDavid has 39 points (nine goals, 30 assists) during a season-opening 15-game point streak, leading the NHL by an 11-point margin, and he has set an NHL record for the longest assist streak to start a season. Like McDavid (2017, 2021 and 2023), Hellebuyck (2025) has won the Hart Trophy as the NHL’s most valuable player. He’s 2-0-0 with a 1.50 goals-against average and .923 save percentage since the Winnipeg Jets traded him to the Devils on Oct. 23. But McDavid has 51 points (11 goals, 40 assists) in 32 games against Hellebuyck, more points than he has produced against any other goalie in the NHL. The two haven’t faced each other since Hellebuyck and Team USA’s 2-1 overtime win against McDavid and Team Canada at the 2026 Winter Olympics on Feb. 22.
Crosby chases Dionne
Sidney Crosby can climb the NHL’s all-time scoring list when the Pittsburgh Penguins host the Vegas Golden Knights (7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, SCRIPPS, TVAS). The Penguins captain has 1,771 points (658 goals, 1,113 assists) in 1,434 games, including three points (one goal, two assists) in a 5-4 loss at the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday. He needs one point to take sole possession of sixth place in the NHL’s all-time list, passing Marcel Dionne, who had 1,771 points (731 goals, 1,040 assists) in 1,348 games. Next would be Ron Francis, fifth with 1,798 points (549 goals, 1,249 assists) in 1,731 games.
Carolina rolling
The defending Stanley Cup champions have picked up where they left off. After going 16-3 in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the Carolina Hurricanes are 12-2-2 and lead the NHL standings. They’re 7-1-1 on the road entering their game at the Nashville Predators (8 p.m. ET; HHN, CARNHL, SCRIPPS, SN+) and can win eight of their first 10 away games for the second time; they started 8-1-1 on the road in 2021-22. The Predators are 4-3-2 at home.
Good egg
Michael Brandsegg-Nygard will look to continue his strong start for the Detroit Red Wings at Tampa Bay Lightning (7 p.m. ET; DSN, The Spot). The 21-year-old forward had two points (one goal, one assist) in the Red Wings’ 5-3 victory at the Florida Panthers on Monday, including the winning goal, and he has 10 points (three goals, seven assists) in 15 games, tied for third among NHL rookies with Vegas Golden Knights forward Trevor Connelly, who has 10 points (five goals, five assists) in 16 games.
Ovechkin chasing Backstrom
Alex Ovechkin will continue to chase his old teammate Nicklas Backstrom when the Washington Capitals host the Dallas Stars (7 p.m. ET; Prime Video, MNMT). The 41-year-old legend, who is off to a slow start with four points (one goal, three assists) in 13 games, needs two assists to pass Backstrom (762) for the Capitals record. He already holds team records for goals (930) and points (1,691). The Russian would become the fourth player born outside of North America to lead a team in all three categories after Finnish forward Aleksander Barkov (Panthers), Czech forward Patrik Elias (Devils) and Swedish forward Daniel Alfredsson (Ottawa Senators).
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The schedule
Utah Mammoth at Toronto Maple Leafs (7 p.m. ET; TSN4, Utah16, Mammoth+)
Winnipeg Jets at Montreal Canadiens (7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, TSN3)
Detroit Red Wings at Tampa Bay Lightning (7 p.m. ET; DSN, The Spot)
St. Louis Blues at New York Rangers (7 p.m. ET; BN+, STLNHL, MSG)
Minnesota Wild at Philadelphia Flyers (7 p.m. ET; Wild+, MINNHL, NBCSP)
Vegas Golden Knights at Pittsburgh Penguins (7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, SCRIPPS, TVAS)
Dallas Stars at Washington Capitals (7 p.m. ET; Prime Video, MNMT)
Colorado Avalanche at Columbus Blue Jackets (7 p.m. ET; CBJHN, CBJNHL, ALT)
Edmonton Oilers at New Jersey Devils (7:30 p.m. ET; Disney+, HULU, ESPN+, SNW, SNO,
SNE)
Carolina Hurricanes at Nashville Predators (8 p.m. ET; HHN, CARNHL, SCRIPPS, SN+)
Anaheim Ducks at Vancouver Canucks (9 p.m. ET; SNP, Prime Video)