NHL On Tap: McDavid puts point streak with Oilers up against Hellebuyck, Devils

McDavid vs. Hellebuyck

Connor McDavid is off to a historic start for the Edmonton Oilers. Can he keep it going against Connor Hellebuyck and the New Jersey Devils (7:30 p.m. ET; Disney+, HULU, ESPN+, SNW, SNO, SNE)? McDavid has 39 points (nine goals, 30 assists) during a season-opening 15-game point streak, leading the NHL by an 11-point margin, and he has set an NHL record for the longest assist streak to start a season. Like McDavid (2017, 2021 and 2023), Hellebuyck (2025) has won the Hart Trophy as the NHL’s most valuable player. He’s 2-0-0 with a 1.50 goals-against average and .923 save percentage since the Winnipeg Jets traded him to the Devils on Oct. 23. But McDavid has 51 points (11 goals, 40 assists) in 32 games against Hellebuyck, more points than he has produced against any other goalie in the NHL. The two haven’t faced each other since Hellebuyck and Team USA’s 2-1 overtime win against McDavid and Team Canada at the 2026 Winter Olympics on Feb. 22.