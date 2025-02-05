Islanders edge Golden Knights, hand them 4th straight loss

Nelson, who will represent the United States in the 4 Nations Face-Off from Feb. 12-20, made it 2-1 at 10:43 when he redirected an Alexander Romanov point shot over Ilya Samsonov’s glove from deep in the left face-off circle.

Bo Horvat scored, and Ilya Sorokin made 33 saves for the Islanders (25-21-7), who have won eight of their past nine games.

Brandon Saad scored, and Samsonov made 12 saves for the Golden Knights (31-17-6), who have lost four straight (0-2-2).

With the game tied 0-0, Sorokin stuck out his left pad to make a sprawling save on Alexander Holtz’s backhand from the top of the crease at 14:04 of the first period.

Horvat gave the Islanders a 1-0 lead at 18:21. After Adam Pelech fed him in the neutral zone, Horvat went in on a breakaway and scored with a backhand through Samsonov’s five-hole.

Samsonov stopped a Pierre Engvall backhand from the low slot at 13:44 of the second period to keep it a one-goal game.

Saad tied it 1-1 at 7:40 of the third. After Sorokin stopped Nicolas Hague’s point shot, Saad beat Engvall to the rebound in the low slot and scored with a backhand.

It was Saad’s first goal as a member of the Golden Knights in his second game with them. He was claimed off waivers from the St. Louis Blues on Friday.

After Nelson gave New York the lead, Sorokin made two left-pad saves on Jack Eichel at 18:33 with Samsonov on the bench for the extra attacker.