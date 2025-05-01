Golden Knights at Wild, Western Conference 1st Round Game 6 preview

Vegas looks to close series without Dorofeyev; Minnesota expects Gustavsson back in goal after illness

Filip Gustavsson MIN SCP

© Bailey Hillesheim/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

By Shawn P. Roarke
@sroarke_nhl NHL.com Senior Director of Editorial

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Filip Gustavsson is expected back for the Minnesota Wild against the Vegas Golden Knights for Game 6 of the Western Conference First Round at Xcel Energy Center on Thursday (7:30 p.m. ET; FDSNNO, SCRIPPS, ESPN, TVAS2, SN360).

Wild coach John Hynes said Thursday he had no update on Minnesota's No. 1 goalie, but had said Wednesday that the expectation was that Gustavsson would play.

Gustavsson did not take part in a highly optional morning skate, while backup Marc-Andre Fleury did.

The Wild are facing a win-or-go home situation in Game 6, trailing the best-of-7 series 3-2 after a 3-2 overtime loss in Game 5 at T-Mobile Arena.

Gustavsson left Game 5 before the start of the third period because of an illness. He stopped 23 of 25 shots and the Wild trailed 2-1. Fleury, making his first appearance of the postseason, stopped the first six shots he faced before allowing a goal to Brett Howden at 4:05 of overtime.

Teams with a 3-2 lead in a best-of-7 series in the Stanley Cup Playoffs win 79.2 percent of the time (357-94).

Vegas is 6-1 in the seven series it has led 3-2. The Wild are 3-6 in series in which they trailed 3-2.

There appear to be no other lineup changes for the Wild.

Defenseman Jon Merrill inserted into the lineup for Game 5 is expected to play again. He played 12:47 and was a minus-1 in place of rookie Zeev Buium, who played in the first four games. Marcus Johansson, who missed Game 4 because of an undisclosed injury, returned in Game 5 and had two shots on goal in 14:40. He is expected to play in Game 6.

Here is a breakdown of Game 6:

Golden Knights: Top-line forward Pavel Dorofeyev won't play and is considered day to day after leaving Game 5 during the third period because of an undisclosed injury. He was replaced on the top line by Mark Stone, and is expected to start in that spot in Game 6. Victor Olofsson will enter the lineup after being scratched the previous two games. He'll skate on the second line at 5-on-5 and take Dorofeyev's spot on the top power-play unit. Dorofeyev, who led the Golden Knights with 35 goals during the regular season, has two points (one goal, one assist) in five games during the series. Olofsson does not have a point in three playoff games.

Wild: Minnesota insists it is prepared for the win-or-go-home stakes of this elimination game. The Wild point to the fact they won Game 2 on the road to even the series and that they have lost each of the past two games in overtime. And they also played several must-win games down the stretch just to get into the playoffs. In their final two regular-season games, they defeated the Vancouver Canucks and the Anaheim Ducks, each in overtime, just to clinch their postseason spot. "I feel like we have prepared for it the entire year," defenseman Jared Spurgeon said Tuesday. "Obviously going through injuries as well with key guys out of the lineup, but I also think just going down the stretch with big games for us, we sort of had to get our game in order. But we are looking forward to tonight. Coming home in front of our home fans is awesome."

Number to know: 27:45. Nobody in this series has played more than Brock Faber, and the Wild defenseman is third in average ice time among all players. Defenseman Noah Hanifin, at 23:29, is the most-used skater for the Golden Knights. Faber's workload could get even bigger in an elimination game.

What to look for: Who scores first? The team that has scored first has won each game. The Wild will want to strike first to get their fans into it and put the Golden Knights on their heels, but Vegas knows if it can get the first goal the pressure will be turned up on the home side.

What they are saying

"The expression is it's the hardest game to win, but is it? … To me, the message is when a team is up against it, you have to match their intensity early. You can't sit around and wait and say, 'Oh, I got another chance.' That's the thing, now you put some doubt in their mind if you are coming to play and pushing and getting to another level. We got another level to get to here." -- Vegas coach Bruce Cassidy on winning an elimination game

"We feel good about our game. We know it is a highly competitive series. Both games to overtime and we don't win them. But we believe we can win." -- Wild coach John Hynes

Golden Knights projected lineup

William Karlsson -- Jack Eichel -- Mark Stone

Brandon Saad --Tomas Hertl -- Victor Olofsson

Ivan Barbashev -- Nicolas Roy -- Reilly Smith

Tanner Pearson -- Brett Howden -- Keegan Kolesar

Noah Hanifin -- Alex Pietrangelo

Brayden McNabb -- Shea Theodore

Nicolas Hague -- Zach Whitecloud

Adin Hill

Akira Schmid

Scratched: Alexander Holtz, Ben Hutton, Kaedan Korczak, Tanner Pearson, Ilya Samsonov, Cole Schwindt

Injured: Pavel Dorofeyev (undisclosed)

Wild projected lineup

Kirill Kaprizov -- Joel Eriksson Ek -- Matt Boldy

Marcus Johansson -- Ryan Hartman -- Mats Zuccarello

Marcus Foligno -- Frederick Gaudreau -- Gustav Nyquist

Yakov Trenin -- Marco Rossi -- Justin Brazeau

Jonas Brodin -- Brock Faber

Jacob Middleton -- Jared Spurgeon

Jon Merrill -- Zach Bogosian

Filip Gustavsson

Marc-Andre Fleury

Scratched: Zeev Buium, Declan Chisholm, Vinnie Hinostroza, Devin Shore, Jesper Wallstedt

Injured: None

Status report

Dorofeyev is considered day to day after the forward left during the third period of a 3-2 overtime win in Game 5 on Tuesday. Stone took his spot on the top line and will start there in Game 6. ... Olofsson will enter the lineup after being scratched the previous two games. ... The Wild held an optional morning skate. … Gustavsson is expected to start after missing the third period of Tuesday’s game because of an illness.

NHL.com independent correspondent Jessi Pierce contributed to this report

Related Content

2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs 1st round schedule

Zuccarello aims to continue unlikely NHL success story with Wild in Game 6

Golden Knights draw on playoff experience entering possible close-out Game 6 against Wild 

Fleury nearly delivers in dramatic fashion for Wild in Game 5 OT loss

Golden Knights edge Wild again in OT in Game 5

MIN at VGK | Recap | Gm 5

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Stars at Avalanche, Western Conference 1st Round Game 6 preview

Scheifele won’t travel, play for Jets in Game 6 vs. Blues

Maple Leafs at Senators, Eastern Conference 1st Round Game 6 preview

Draisaitl, Hellebuyck, Kucherov named Hart Trophy finalists

NHL Playoffs Buzz: Dorofeyev out for Golden Knights in Game 6

Carbery's work ethic, experience help boost Capitals into East 2nd round vs. Hurricanes

Ravensbergen, other top goalies discussed on 'NHL Draft Class' podcast

Blues hope home dominance continues in Game 6 against Jets

EDGE stats insights for Capitals-Hurricanes series

Roberto dies at 76, assisted on Beliveau's 500th NHL goal for Canadiens

Van Impe dies at 84, 2-time Stanley Cup winner with 'Broad Street Bullies'

King Clancy nominee Gaudreau of Wild explains support for kids with Down syndrome

Canadiens eliminated from playoffs due to lack of depth scoring

Fantasy pool rankings for 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for Stanley Cup Playoffs

EDGE stats leaders in 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs

Lightning eliminated from playoffs due to lack of offense from top players