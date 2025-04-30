Zuccarello aims to continue unlikely NHL success story with Wild in Game 6

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota Wild are looking at a steep climb in the Western Conference First Round, facing elimination in Game 6 against the Vegas Golden Knights here on Thursday (7:30 p.m. ET; FDSNNO, SCRIPPS, ESPN, TVAS2, SN360).
Fortunately, they have an example of beating long odds sitting in their dressing room.
Forward Mats Zuccarello has overcome every obstacle put in his way to carve out a successful NHL career, fashioning a Hollywood-type tale of perseverance and dedication.
The 37-year-old isn’t a “5-foot-nothing, 100-and-nothing (pound)” football player dreaming of taking one snap for the University of Notre Dame, like the athlete chronicled in the blockbuster film “Rudy.”
His story is better.
The odds of him making it were as long, if not longer. His physical limitations were as much a detriment in getting noticed. But the payoff wasn’t one shift or one game.