Zuccarello aims to continue unlikely NHL success story with Wild in Game 6

There was no road map from Norway to the NHL.

Only a handful of players had done it before him, Espen Knutsen and Thoresen the most famous of the bunch. Knutsen, who played for the Mighty Ducks of Anaheim and Columbus Blue Jackets, lasted the longest, playing 207 regular-season games between 1997 and 2003, and was the most accomplished until Zuccarello arrived.

In the pre-Internet era, his understanding of the NHL -- and the Stanley Cup -- came from word of mouth and DVDs. Zuccarello bought the DVD documenting the Colorado Avalanche’s run to the 2001 Stanley Cup championship, capped by a seven-game victory against the New Jersey Devils in the Cup Final.

“Peter Forsberg and Joe Sakic were my favorite players; I probably watched that video 1,000 times,” Zuccarello said, laughing at the memory and the idea he is playing for that same trophy right now. “So, I kind of knew how big it was, but I never thought I would have the chance to play in the playoffs or even come over here. It was more of a dream and admiring those players.”

Now he is admired by his countrymen, by other players who realize the journey to the NHL isn’t a fantasy. Zuccarello has charted the course for them. It’s one of his most cherished accomplishments.

“It’s great for Norwegian hockey and people back home to see that there is a chance,” he said, modest about his contribution. “I think it’s good for kids from Norwegian hockey to see you do have a chance coming from Norway to be a part of this and have a chance to play against the best players in the world.”

For the Wild, Zuccarello is a leader, a graybeard providing counsel and leading by example for a team that is being driven by young players like forwards Matt Boldy, 24, and Kirill Kaprizov, 28, and defenseman Brock Faber, 22.

In this series, he has three points (one goal, two assists) in five games.